When the face covering mandate for high school basketball and hockey games came down, there was good reason to be skeptical.
Whose job would it be to enforce it? Could masks really stay up over the nose amid strenuous physical activity? What about the impact on breathing? Would athletes find ways to skirt the rules to gain a competitive advantage?
Over a month into the season, it hasn’t been perfect.
But it was never going to be perfect.
For the most part, it seems athletes, coaches, officials and activities directors are buying in.
“They all understand that if we’re to have a season and they want to be a part of it, they have to wear masks all the time,” Mankato West girls basketball coach Julia Battern said. “They’ve embraced the concept that this is something bigger than just our team. If you care about your community and you want to keep as many people as safe as possible, this is something you have to do.”
For Mankato East/Loyola senior defenseman Brett Borchardt, lung capacity is everything. An All-Big Nine Conference selection last season, Borchardt routinely plays over 30 minutes in a 48-minute hockey game, often times tasked with stopping the opposing team’s best players.
He’s the type of athlete who’s constantly breathing hard for extended periods of time, on the ice and when he comes back to the bench.
Borchadt admitted that wearing a mask while playing has made things more difficult, and that it’s not necessarily getting easier. He can’t quite do what he normally does, and he’s had to take shorter shifts this season.
He also knows it’s worth it.
“I feel like it hasn’t gotten easier physically, but our mentality behind it has gotten better,” Borchardt said in a text message. “We’ve learned how to play with it and realized if we want to play, it has to be worn and that is something we are willing to do.”
While athletes like Borchardt try to make the adjustment, high school officials like North Mankato’s Terry Reynolds are also getting used to the new reality.
Activity directors and coaches are involved in enforcing the rules, however, during games, the job ultimately seems to have fallen upon officials.
“The games that I’ve seen, I think the officials have done a really nice job of just reminding kids,” Mankato Loyola activities director John Landkamer said.
Reynolds, who has officiated basketball games for 21 years, had done six games this season prior to this week, and thinks things are going pretty well. There was one instance where he had to speak firmly with a player who he felt wasn’t complying, and he also noted that some players are wearing loosely fitting masks that might slip down while running.
But it certainly hasn’t been a major issue.
He feels disposable masks come down under the nose more than cloth masks, but that both can work well if they fit properly.
In basketball, officials instruct players to pull their masks up during stoppages in play. If a certain player seems to be trying to skirt the rules, officials are to give players two warnings and then request a sub upon the third violation.
Reynolds has not had to do that yet.
“I would say, far and beyond, the compliance has been very high,” Reynolds said. “Every game you go into, there’s going to be one or two athletes that you have to take care of during the game, but as far as the compliance goes, it’s going very well.”
