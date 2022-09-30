Anna Wilgren didn’t want to leave her Minnesota State teammates at the start of last season.
But the chance to pursue her Olympic dream presented itself, which made centralizing with the United States national team a no-brainer.
Seven defensemen ended up going to Beijing. Wilgren was the eighth.
“It’s what you work for your entire life, so when you don’t get it, your world crashes down a little bit,” said Wilgren, who also plans to pursue a spot in the 2026 Games. “In the grand scheme of things, I think it did fire me up a little bit more. It just kind of makes me want it more than I did before, because I kind of got a taste of it.”
Wilgren could’ve returned to the Mavericks after not making the Olympic team, but the decision was made to sit out and avoid burning a full season of eligibility on only a partial slate of games.
As the Mavericks played out the stretch run, Wilgren was there, practicing and cheering on her teammates as they battled with college hockey’s best.
“Coming back and having to sit in the stands and being perfectly healthy and not being able to play with them was hard,” Wilgren said. “It was just so exciting to see how well they did, and how they adjusted to everything they went through that whole season.”
Now, with two seasons remaining, Wilgren is back. She’ll slip on an MSU jersey for the first time since Jan. 30, 2021, on Friday when the team opens its season against Ohio State.
Entering her third season as one of the team’s captains, she returns having practiced with and against the best players in the world.
“Anna’s game is so much about having the puck and doing things with it,” MSU coach John Harrington said. “When you get to the national team level, you don’t have that puck anymore. That’s not your job, your job is to defend. ...
“Anna has gotten so much better defensively. Her ability to close on people, her ability to physically have contact to separate the puck — that’s what I’ve noticed the most about her game.”
Wilgren will have plenty of help She’ll be joined on the blue line by second-team All-WCHA selection Charlotte Akervik (8-17—25), who also figures to play massive minutes.
Taylor Wemple, Jayden Seifert and Lyndsey Howard also return to the D-core.
Upfront, leading scorer Brittyn Fleming is gone, but Kelsey King (18-23—41) and Kennedy Bobyck (9-19—28), who finished second and third on the team in scoring, respectively, both return.
Forwards Sydney Langseth, Brooke Bryant, Alexis Paddington, Madison Mashuga, Claire Butorac, Shelbi Guttormson, Jessica Boland and Danielle England were also regulars in the lineup last season.
Jamie Nelson, the 2020-21 WCHA Rookie of the Year, returns after missing all but two games last year due to a knee injury. Nelson is likely to miss both games against the Buckeyes this weekend due to a separate injury, but Harrington doesn’t expect a lengthy absence.
“She’s going to propel our offense forward,” said Butorac. “I know what she’s capable of and I’m really excited to see what she’s going to do with a full season in the WCHA.”
Harrington said starting goaltender Calla Frank will likely take a medical redshirt this season. Lauren Barbro, Emerald Kelley and Alexa Berg each enter the season healthy, and will compete for time in net, though Harrington indicated Barbro will get the first crack.
MSU finished fifth in the WCHA’s preseason coaches’ poll, and the club knows the top of the league is very talented. Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth are each ranked in the top five nationally, and the Mavericks will see three of those teams in the first three weeks of the season — the Buckeyes, Bulldogs and Gophers.
“This year we kind of have all the pieces, there’s no more room for excuses,” Wilgren said. “We want to win … we’re good enough to be right in the mix with those top four teams.”
The Mavericks open the season at 3 p.m. Friday against Ohio State at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.