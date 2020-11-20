Last season, the Minnesota State women’s hockey team had some great moments while navigating a loaded WCHA schedule.
An October sweep at St. Cloud State was nice, and a 3-1 win over No. 1 Wisconsin in February was even better. More importantly, the Mavericks were competitive in games, which is a big deal when 21 of your 37 games come against ranked opponents.
The final result was an 11-20-6 record, an improvement in the left-hand column from the previous season. With a new season upon us, the Mavericks feature a roster filled with returning players who went through last season’s ups and downs, something that should be beneficial when MSU plays those same tough WCHA teams this season.
“I think last year was a really good starting spot for us, just knowing that we can compete with these teams ... we were in a lot of the games,” MSU defenseman Anna Wilgren said. “Having that under your belt gives you a lot more confidence.”
When it comes to improvement, coach John Harrington was candid when speaking about the team’s biggest shortcoming a year ago: offensive production.
MSU averaged just 1.9 goals per game, a number that has to be better if the Mavericks hope to improve on last season’s sixth-place finish in league play.
“If we can get to three in a game, we’re going to have a great chance to win,” Harrington said. “We need the people that we have coming back to step their game up and contribute a little bit more.”
Kelsey King (6-16—22), a sophomore, was third on the Mavericks in points last season, and will play a key role up front. King was selected to the WCHA All-Rookie Team last season and participated in the U.S. Women’s National Team’s evaluation camp last month at Blaine.
Brittyn Fleming (6-12—18) and Mariah Gardner (6-10—16) were fourth and fifth, respectively, in points a year ago and will play big minutes this season. Claire Butorac and Brooke Bryant are also key returning forwards.
Ms. Hockey finalist Sydney Langseth (Eden Prairie) and Andover’s Jamie Nelson could play key roles as freshmen up front.
The Mavericks relied on strong play in the defensive zone a year ago, and there’s no reason that can’t continue this season.
Wilgren, a third team All-WCHA selection, led the Mavericks in points last season (6-18—24) and will anchor the D corps again this year. Wilgren also skated at the U.S. Women’s National Team’s evaluation camp and will captain the Mavericks as a junior.
“She’s a player that can do it defensively and can also do it offensively, and we’ll be looking for her to do that,” Harrington said. “The way she approaches the game is contagious for the rest of our players. They see the commitment she has, the effort she puts into the game ... the other players pick up on that.”
Tristen Truax, an alternate captain, will also play a key role on defense, as will returners Jessica Kondas and Charlotte Akervik.
Calla Frank was an WCHA All-Rookie Team selection last season and will anchor the Mavericks in goal. Frank was with King and Wilgren at the U.S. development camp.
MSU was picked to finish sixth in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll, an unsurprising ranking.
Wilgren doesn’t have a certain win total or conference finish in mind, but she wants the season to be about more than just getting better.
“In years past, it’s kind of been an improvement thing, but this year ... we have all the pieces that we need right now, there’s no more excuses for ‘oh we tied ‘em, we were almost there, we were competing with them,’” Wilgren said. “We’ve kind of all come together and made that switch in our minds.”
The Mavericks open the season Friday with a home game against Minnesota Duluth.
