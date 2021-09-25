MINOT, N.D. — Nyles Williams had a touchdown rushing, receiving and returning as Minnesota State defeated Minot State 68-10 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game Saturday.
The victory was the 109th for coach Todd Hoffner, who became the winningest coach in program history. His record is 109-23 in 11 seasons.
Williams scored the first two touchdowns of the game, with one coming on a 30-yard reception and another on a 36-yard reverse. In the second half, Williams scored on a 90-yard punt return.
He finished with 208 total yards.
Quarterbacks J.D. Ekowa and Hayden Ekern combined to complete 15 of 20 passes for 265 yards. Parker Gludemans and Gabe Hagen each had a touchdown reception.
The Mavericks rushed for 350 yards, with Charles Coleman gaining 103 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Kaleb Sleezer and Christian Vasser each rushed for two touchdowns.
Minnesota State (3-1) returns home to face Concordia-St. Paul in the annual homecoming game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.
