MANKATO — Brady Williams started Saturday's game on the bench, as he has all four games this season, and watched Minnesota State get off to a slow start.
Once he got on the court, he got things rolling for the Mavericks.
"I've been a starter my whole career so it's been a lot different," Williams said. "But I like coming off the bench. I like to be the guy to give us some excitement and energy."
Williams, a 6-foot-7 true freshman from Dover-Eyota, scored 17 points, making 5 of 7 from 3-point range, to lead Minnesota State past Augustana 79-70 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Saturday afternoon at Bresnan Arena.
The victory gave the Mavericks their third straight victory and a sweep of the Vikings, a preseason favorite to win the South Division and ranked No. 14 in this week's Division II poll.
"This was a big, big game for our program," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "I told the guys before the game that this could be a statement game for us.
"It was a grind early; I thought it looked like two tired teams out there. We turned the ball over too much, too many offensive rebounds (for Augustana) ... we have some things to clean up, but it was a big win and now we have to get back to work."
The Mavericks got off to a very slow start, making only 1 of their first 8 shots. Seven of those attempts were from 3-point range as MSU rarely moved the ball inside the arc.
But the defense kept Augustana close, and the deficit was only 15-8 after 12 minutes.
With Ryland Holt in early foul trouble, Williams came off the bench with three 3-pointers as Minnesota State found its offensive rhythm. Malik Willingham scored eight points in a 24-8 run over eight minutes for a 32-23 lead.
"Brady Williams had an unbelievable game," Margenthaler said. "It's just his fourth game, and he was able to step up and battle in there. He's so athletic. We knew he would be good, we just didn't know how early (in his career) it would happen. He's a very mature young man."
However, the Vikings scored the last six points of the half to regain some momentum.
Augustana made a run to open the second half and led 44-41 after six minutes. But Williams came back into the game and scored eight straight points. The Mavericks didn't trail again.
"I think this gives me a lot of confidence," said Williams, who had nine points and seven rebounds in Friday's 72-67 victory. "Playing at the college level, it's nice to knock down a few shots. It helps my confidence and others' confidence."
Willingham had a 3-pointer and breakaway layup that made it 69-58 with less than two minutes to play, and as was the case Friday, Minnesota State hit the late free throws, with Devonte Thedford going 4 for 4 and Willingham and Quincy Anderson each making two.
Willingham finished with 20 points, making 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Thedford had 16 points, making 8 of 10 free throws, with five rebounds, seven assists and two blocked shots.
The Mavericks shot 52.0% from the field, making 9 of 21 from 3-point range, to overcome 17 turnovers. The bench outscored Augustana's reserves 20-2.
The Mavericks (3-1, 2-0 in South Division) next are to play their first road games of the season, taking on Wayne State on Friday and Saturday.
"I'm expecting the same things," Williams said. "The coaches and returning players have told me that every game in this league is a grind. We have to have that mindset and be ready."
