MANKATO — Three touchdowns in a game?
Certainly, that’s a good performance.
But a touchdown rushing, receiving and returning?
That’s historic, perhaps even unprecedented in Minnesota State football history.
“When I watch the film,” receiver Nyles Williams said earlier this week, “I see a whole team blocking. We just did what we do in practice, and that opened everything up for me.”
The Mavericks (3-1) begin South Division play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on Saturday with the annual homecoming game against Concordia-St. Paul at 2 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium. Minnesota State is coming off a 68-10 victory at Minot State in which the speedy Williams was the star.
He scored twice in the first seven minutes of the first quarter. He capped the opening drive with a 30-yard pass from J.D. Ekowa, then after the Mavericks got the ball back on an interception, Williams scored on the third play of the possession on a 36-yard reverse.
Early in the fourth quarter, he scored on a 90-yard punt return to become the first Minnesota State player to score touchdowns by rush, receiving and returning since at least 1979, maybe much longer. He accounted for 208 yards of total offense.
“It was very exciting, but a touchdown is a touchdown, and at the end of the day, it’s not my touchdown, it’s the team’s touchdown,” Williams said.
The rushing, receiving and returning trifecta last occurred in 2011, but it took all season for Dennis Carter to score all three ways. Marcellus Grandberry did the same in 1979.
But as far as anyone can tell, it had never occurred before at Minnesota State.
“We’ve always believed in Nyles,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “To score three different ways tells you everything about his ability.”
The last time one of the Mavericks returned a punt for a touchdown came in 2016 when Nate Tranel picked up a blocked punt and scored from 31 yards against Concordia-St. Paul. The last traditional punt return for a touchdown came on Oct. 17, 2015, when Brent Esser brought one back 75 yards for a touchdown.
“I have an internal clock in my head,” Williams said. “If the ball’s in the air less than four seconds, I take off. I didn’t get touched. It was crazy.”
For the season, Williams has caught 10 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He’s only rushed three times, with the jet sweep being his favorite run, but this score came on a reverse. He’s averaged 23.8 yards on kick returns and 42.0 yards on punt returns, splitting those duties with Ty’Shonan Brooks and Deyon Campbell.
“We feel really good about having those three guys as returners,” Hoffner said.
In his first five seasons at Minnesota State, Williams had another “trifecta,” missing one season for redshirting, another for injury and a third for pandemic. In the other two seasons, he played in 25 games, with 20 receptions for 273 yards and four touchdowns and 22 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 22.5 yards on 23 kick returns and 13.8 yards on 10 punt returns, with Saturday’s touchdown being his first on special teams.
Every time Williams seems to get rolling, something gets in his way. He’s shown toughness by walking from the practice field to the trainer’s room with a torn Achilles in 2018, and he played in the 2019 national championship game after missing practice the day before with a 103-degree temperature.
It would have been easy to give up, but the Minnesota State receiver wasn’t going to let his career end on the sidelines. He’s applied to the NCAA to get another season of eligibility.
“It’s always frustrating when something you love doing has to be out on pause, but I believe everything happens for a reason,” he said. “I’m a better player now and closer to my teammates and my family. I have too much left in the tank, and I haven’t reached my goals or the team’s goals. I don’t want to be 10 years down the road and wish I’d come back for my last season.”
