WILLMAR — Josh Elvir and Dayton Dooney belted two hits apiece but it wasn't nearly enough as the Willmar Stingers defeated the Mankato MoonDogs 8-2 on Sunday in a Northwoods League baseball game.
Adan Fernandez and Tyler Casagrande both singled and drove in runs for Mankato. Dooney and Cuba Bess scored the runs.
Carter Rustad started for Mankato and took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out eight and walking two.
Jack Pilcher, Connor Campbell and Jimmy Larson pitched one inning each to close out the game for Mankato.
The MoonDogs host Willmar in a 6:35 p.m. game today at Franklin Rogers Park.
Eden Prairie Jr. Legion 5, Mankato White VFW Post 950: 4: Jake Maes and Jake Schreiber each drove in run but it wasn't quite enough as Mankato dropped the league game at Eden Prairie.
Mankato finished with only four hits, but received eight additional baserunners via walks or hit-batsmen. The hits came from Jared Grams, Max Goertzen, Ethan Fox and Wyatt Fowlds.
Tanner Borchardt started for White and Grams took the loss in relief. Grams allowed three hits and two runs over four innings.
Mankato White (6-6) resumes a previously postponed game with Excelsior at 3:15 p.m. today in Excelsior. The game is tied 2-2 in the fifth inning.
Afterward, the team heads over to Hopkins for a regularly-scheduled game at 5:30 p.m.
