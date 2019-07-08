MANKATO — After starting the second half of the Northwoods League season with an impressive four-game road sweep of Bismarck, the Mankato MoonDogs seemed ready to tangle with their main nemesis the Willmar Stingers.
Willmar, the first half Great Plains East winner, continued its domination of the MoonDogs Monday night in front of 1,296 fans with a 5-2 victory, a day after the Stingers downed Mankato 8-2 in Willmar. Brandon Bohning collected three hits for the winners, who stretched this year’s winning streak over the ‘Dogs to eight straight.
“Looking back at every game they’ve beat us this year, we’ve given them runs,” Mankato manager Matt Wollenzin said. “They do a great job of not giving us extra bases and they don’t beat themselves.”
Mankato (19-23 overall, 4-2 in second half) got to Stingers’ starter Garret Rukes for a run in the bottom of the first before the right-hander from Alabama settled in to allow just two runs on six hits while striking our four and walking two over six innings. Catcher Cuba Bess laced a double into the right-center field before first baseman Dayton Dooney lined an RBI single up the middle.
Willmar, which hit into a pair of double plays over the first three frames, tallied three times in the top of the fourth off ‘Dogs’ right-hander Nick Hull after what looked to be a third twin-killing resulted in a throwing error. The Stingers came up with three straight one-out hits — Brandon Boissiere, Bohning and Chase Stanke — before the miscue was followed by Andrew Lucas’ RBI infield out.
“I just wanted to bounce back from my last couple of outings,” said Hull, who gave up four earned runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out four and walking one. “My mental approach and control was much better tonight.
“I just tried to forget about the past few games and pitch my game. My change-up got me those two double plays.”
Willmar (25-17, 3-3) expanded its lead to 5-1 in the fifth before Hull retired the final seven hitters he faced. Springfield native Sam Baier (Augustana) doubled off the high portion off the left-field fence and scored on Boissiere’s double into the right-field corner. Bohning capped the Stingers’ scoring with a scratch hit into shallow right field.
Mankato’s Shane Barringer registered four ground-outs in working a perfect eighth and ninth innings.
“My attitudue has gotten a lot better,” said Dooney, who along with center fielder Sean Ross and DH James Gargano tallied two hits apiece, said. “I’ve got a lot more positive thinking and am looking at the little things I am doing right rather than the outcome you can’t always control.”
Mankato trimmed the deficit to 5-2 in its fifth at bat when Ross lined a single into left field and Gargano rocketed a run-scoring double into the left-field corner. Rukes then stranded a pair of runners before a 1-2-3 sixth inning set things up for relief pitchers Bryant Chaunch and Aldo Fernandez to close things out.
“They’ve had our number all year,” Gargano said. “I thought we played a little bit better tonight than the rest of the stretch. We strung some more quality at bats against them than in the past so that was a positive for us.”
Mankato begins a two-game home series today at 6:35 against Bismarck.
