NORTH MANKATO — Freshman Avery Engbrecht's walk-off, pinch-hit single in the eighth inning lifted Winona to a thrilling 7-6 victory over top-ranked Mankato West in a Class AAA semifinal softball game Tuesday at Caswell Park.
"Neither team wanted to lose, and they went after each other," West coach Don Krusemark said. "I can't say enough about the grit and resiliency our girls showed today. We got down early and we kept coming back and coming back. I am so proud of their hard work and the way they kept getting after it.
"There was a lot of action out there all game. We had a couple of runners thrown out at home plate so they made plays, too. They were here for a reason, as well as we were. We have to regroup before tomorrow's game and make some mental adjustments. We go in about 12 hours so they have a chance to put a medal around their necks and bring home a big trophy. ... That's what we'll shoot for tomorrow."
Winona (21-5) knocked out Scarlets' senior right-hander Lauryn Douglas in the first inning after five hits and a walk produced four runs. Junior first baseman Grace Fricke belted a two-run homer in the surge and sophomore starting pitcher Ava Hamsund added an RBI single. Hamsund ripped three hits for the Winhawks while Macy McNally, Fricke, Paige Grafton and Mackenzi Simmons chipped in two apiece.
West (21-6) began its comeback in the top of the second when Abbi Stierlen launched a solo home run over the left-field fence. West, which defeated the Winhawks 14-10 earlier this season after trailing 7-0 and 10-2, tied things up in the third behind four hits. Senior catcher Bri Stoltzman singled in front of a Breck Carlson homer down the left-field line before a single by Douglas and Carlee Emery's RBI single capped things.
"There were a lot of ups and downs," Douglas said. "They just came out and played a little better than we did. We've been in this situation before against this team so we knew we could come back. We just to have that fight in us. Our offense was hitting well, we just didn't get those timely hits. We left a lot people on base so that kind of bit us in the butt."
After Winona went ahead 5-4 on three straight infield hits in the fourth, the Scarlets put up a pair of runs in the sixth to go in front 6-5. Douglas' double to deep center field was the key hit while Lani Schoper and Stierlen chipped in singles. Schoper and Stierlen banged out three hits apiece for the Scarlets with Stoltzman, Carlson, Douglas and Emery collected two hits each.
Winona tied things at 6-6 when Grafton unloaded a solo bomb well over the center-field fence. After a close play at first base cost West a run in the seventh, Engbrecht's two-out bases loaded single up the middle ended things. Both teams ended up with 13 hits and 11 runners left on base.
"I think we really want it bad and both teams fought hard," Stierlen said. "It came down to the end and now we need to have the right mentality to come back and win tomorrow."
In the opener against North Branch, which West won 10-0 in five innings, Stierlen was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Schoper also had two RBIs, and Carlson was 3 for 3.
Stierlen pitched a complete game, allowing five hits with two strikeouts.
West scored three runs in the first inning and seven in the third.
"We started our bats early which took some stress off me," Stierlen said. "We kept that going and our defense was good, too. Getting on them early helps a lot because not only does it get them down, it get us going as well."
West (21-5) plays Benilde-St. Margaret's in the third-place game at noon Wednesday.
Becker 5, Benilde-St. Margaret's 1: Candence Koste had two hits and an RBI to help Becker gain a berth in the championship game.
Madelyn Sherman added an RBI triple. Emma Eickhoff pitched a complete game, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.
Winona 6, Sartell 5: Grace Fricke's solo homer in the bottom of the sixth providing the winning margin for the Winhawks in the quarterfinals.
Paige Grafton added two hits and two RBIs, while Makayla Steffes had three hits.
Becker 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 0: Kurstyn Patnode hit a two-run homer as No. 3-seeded Becker advanced out of the quarterfinal round.
Emma Eickhoff had two hits, and she pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Benilde-St. Margaret's 8, St. Anthony Village 7: Tibby Hessian's two-run single in the top of the sixth inning was enough to eliminate the No. 2 seed.
Michelle Doering had two hits and three RBIs, and Iris Pflum had two RBIs. Sophia Melsness was 3 for 3 and scored four runs.
