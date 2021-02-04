MANKATO — Julia Battern remembers the excitement of leading the Mankato West girls basketball team onto the Williams Arena court for a quarterfinal game of the 2018 state tournament.
Even though the Scarlets didn’t win that day, the coach said it was an awesome experience for her and the team.
“It’s something everybody is going to remember for the rest of their lives,” she said. “I’m really excited that our team could have that opportunity.”
On Thursday, the Minnesota State High School League board of directors approved dates and formats for winter sports state tournaments, barring a surge in COVID-19 cases. There haven’t been any state tournaments since the girls basketball tournament was cancelled by the pandemic before the semifinals in March.
The MSHSL factored in financial concerns, looking to reduce costs whenever possible. Travel will be limited, creating less need for hotel stays. There will be a limit on fans attending the games.
There won’t be more than four teams competing in any sessions, and teams and fans will be expected to leave the venue as soon as their game is finished.
The focus will be on championship brackets, eliminating any consolation play. If a team or individual is unable to compete because of a COVID-19 outbreak, that slot in the next round would not be filled.
“I think the staff did a lot of good, hard work,” said Mankato East activities director Todd Waterbury, who is also an MSHSL board member. “It was no easy task. When the usual isn’t occurring, you’re kind of starting it from the ground up. Hopefully, the students and coaches are very thankful and happy with the opportunity.”
The tournament schedule will begin with the Alpine ski meet on March 10 at Giants Ridge near Biwabik. There will only be 88 skiers, about half of the normal total, per gender, with pods of 22 skiers in the two-race event.
For boys swimming and diving, the state meet will still be held at the University of Minnesota on March 18 (diving) and March 19 and 20 (swimming). There will be four sections competing at each session with no preliminaries. The section meets will have the same format as the girls in the fall, with multiple teams competing at a few sites and the times compared in a virtual meet.
The state wrestling tournament will be held March 25-27 but will be moved from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The MSHSL is exploring high school sites. Each class will have a full day of competition, with four teams advancing to the championship day and competing in the morning. Eight individuals per weight class will advance to the final day, with wrestling in the afternoon and evening.
The gymnastics state tournament will be held March 26 (Class A) and March 27 (AA) at Champlin Park High School. There will be two sessions each day, with four teams and individuals from the same sections competing in each pod. One score in each event will count toward the team and individual standings. The meet will include the same number of competitors, with one team per section along with the top three all-arounders and the next three highest scores on each event.
The boys and girls hockey state tournaments will be played March 26-April 3. The quarterfinals of the girls tournament will be played March 26-27 at sites to be determined, with the semifinals April 1 at Xcel Energy Center. The boys tournament will begin with quarterfinals at sites to be determined March 30-31, with the semifinals on April 2 at Xcel Energy Center. The four championship games are scheduled for April 3 at Xcel Energy Center. There will be no third-place or consolation games.
For boys and girls basketball, the quarterfinals will be played at regional sites to reduce travel on March 30-31, with the semifinals and finals at Target Center. The semifinals will be held April 6-8, with the finals on April 9-10. There will be no third-place or consolation games.
“There are a lot of reasons why we coach and the athletes play that are still valid even if there wasn’t a state tournament,” Battern said. “But having the opportunity to compete against the best teams is a special opportunity. These athletes have invested so much time, it’s a good goal to work for.”
The state tournament tickets prices will be $12 for those events at a high school venue. The basketball tickets will cost $16 and hockey tickets will cost $19. All prices (and fees) are for adults and students. Hockey and basketball games will still be televised, which creates the money that helps to fund all of the state tournaments.
“There’s still a lot of work to do and some details that need to be looked at,” Waterbury said. “Hopefully, we can give the athletes the best possible experience.”
