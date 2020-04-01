In what seemed like a formality, National Pro Fastpitch announced Tuesday that the Aussie Peppers will not be coming to Mankato this summer.
It first appeared things were headed in this direction when Australia announced March 23 that it wouldn’t send athletes to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Then, just a day later, the International Olympic Committee postponed the games until 2021 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a little bit disappointing, but we’ve got to try and stop it somehow,” Peppers coach Laing Harrow said of COVID-19 in a phone interview. “We know there’s a bigger issue going on around the world, and that this is sports.”
As the Peppers shift their attention toward 2021, there are plenty of short-term questions about what they will be able to do from a softball standpoint. The players had been training in their home states in a distance training environment, but the Olympic training facilities they were using have now been closed.
Because of this, the team will take a break from skills training over the next several weeks, as the national program works hard to get them any equipment they may need to train from their homes and apartments.
“We’re just going to work in four-week blocks at the moment, and learn a little bit about the new environment that we’re in. What’s going to work well, and what we’re going to need to change,” Harrow said.
While most of the Peppers were members of the Australian National Team, there were a few who weren’t, including Mankato East and Minnesota State graduate Coley Ries.
Ries will now look to explore other options, but there’s not a lot of optimism given the current situation. There are the existing teams in NPF, along with two independent professional teams that used to play in the league.
“I’m really not sure what this will bring for me. I’m open to anything because I’m not ready for my career to be over,” Reis said. “There’s uncertainty about if the seasons will be held, so everything is at a standstill at this point.”
The NPF is expected to update scheduling plans for its season May 1.
Looking ahead for the national team, preparation for the rescheduled Olympics next year is the next thing that needs to be addressed. While nothing is official regarding 2021, Harrow said he could “absolutely” see the team coming back to Mankato.
“We really enjoyed it there in Mankato. The facilities at Bethany were awesome for us,” Harrow said. “With the gym across the road and the ballpark a two-minute walk away ... our daily training environment was fantastic.”
A return to Mankato in 2021 would require close work with Peppers general manager Matt Mangulis, but he also indicated that he thinks a reunion is very possible.
The national program brought two youth teams to Mankato last summer, and was scheduled to do that again this year. Mangulis talked about how much the program values the opportunity to get the younger players experience in international travel, as well games against great competition.
“They’ve indicated they’d like to keep coming back to Mankato through the 2028 (Olympic) cycle if possible,” Mangulis said. “They just love the community of Mankato.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
