When we hear about athletes who play both football and soccer, our minds all go to the same place.
A kicker.
There’s no doubt the those sports require some of the same skills, but soccer is based around kicking a ball, while football is built around catching, throwing and carrying a ball.
Enter Mankato East’s Nathan Drumm, a football and soccer athlete whose hands are every bit as good as his feet.
Drumm, normally a football player in the fall, has played a key role for the East soccer team this season with football on hold.
“He’s just built. He’s got muscle, he can jump ... just an overall well-rounded athlete,” East boys soccer coach Jerrad Aspelund said. “You think of football guys ... they’re big, burly guys that can tackle and hit. Drumm has the finesse of a soccer player.”
For Drumm, those skills haven’t just been developed in the last six weeks. He started developing his soccer skills well before he had any interest in football. When Drumm was in kindergarden, his parents decided it was time to put him in a sport, and just like that, his love of soccer was born.
But when third grade came around, his love of the gridiron began to overtake that of the pitch, so football became his main fall sport.
However, he wasn’t ready to give up soccer.
Each summer, Drumm has played club soccer for Mankato United. He’s also participated in various indoor soccer leagues in the winter and spring, but the fall ... that always had to be reserved for football.
With the chaos that is 2020, the September calendar was suddenly wide open. Aspelund quickly reached out to a couple of Drumm’s friends who already played on the soccer team, and they made the pitch.
“I’ve known about him playing summer soccer for quite awhile,” Aspelund said. “Sure enough he came out, and it was a good fit.”
Just how good of a fit?
Drumm showed up to practice and immediately made an impact as a defender, a position he’s been playing on the club side for most of his life. A month into the season, Drumm has played almost every minute of every game on the Cougars varsity team.
“I’ve been super happy with it. The season’s gone really well,” Drumm said. “I’ve created bonds with a lot of my teammates.”
With fall football now back on and soccer still going, Drumm has been put in a difficult position. East football coach Eric Davis said Drumm, a junior, will play a key role in the Cougars’ secondary, while also being used as a slot receiver.
“He’s a pretty integral part of our defense, and also a kid we can get the ball to on the perimeter,” Davis said. “I would expect him to contribute in all three phases.”
For now, football will be Drumm’s priority. Despite playing soccer, he’s been at almost all of East’s football workouts, so he’s more than ready to go.
However, he is still planning to play in home soccer games, while also making it to soccer practice when it doesn’t conflict with football.
“It’s tough because I’m letting down my soccer teammates, and I’d also be letting down my football teammates by not showing up all the time,” Drumm said. “It’s just a hard decision to make.”
