Minnesota State men’s hockey associate head coach Todd Knott knows exactly what he’s got in the No. 1-ranked Mavericks.
So with head coach Mike Hastings at the Beijing Olympics, the plan is to let a player-led team keep right on rolling.
“We’re deep into a season with a veteran-laden group ... I’m not going to step in there and overcoach,” Knott said. “They’ve done a good job all year, and our job is just to make sure we’re supporting them.”
For Knott, who has held the title of associate head coach for four seasons and been an assistant at MSU since 2009, this isn’t his first time in this situation.
Hastings left for a six-game stretch in the 2018-19 season to coach the U.S. National Junior Team, so Knott knows the drill.
In fact, there’s even some déjà vu, as that stretch started with a series at Bowling Green, just as this one will.
In terms of the day-to-day operations at practice, not much changes, although the team was forced to leave Mankato early this week due to bad weather around Bowling Green. Hastings also normally runs MSU’s power play in practice.
The biggest change will come in games, where Knott will run the forwards, and assistant coach Paul Kirtland will run the defensemen. Normally Hastings runs the forwards, while Knott manages the defensemen, but Knott oversaw the forwards last time Hastings was gone.
“Game time — you can never replicate knowing when you’re throwing guys over the boards,” Knott said. “The trust that we’ve got to build up with each other — that’s different.”
Another thing that gets a bit more complicated is recruiting, as it’s harder for Knott or Kirtland to hit the road with Hastings gone.
Knott said Kirtland will head out to recruit immediately after the Bowling Green series, and an off weekend Feb. 11-12 provides opportunities that wouldn’t be there if MSU was playing.
“There’s always something that needs to be done recruiting ... whether you’re in the middle of July or the middle of January,” Knott said.
The last time Hastings was away, Knott said they spoke at least every other day, but the amount of communication they’ll be able to have on this trip is unknown due to the censorship policies in China.
Hastings sent Knott a video of him getting on the plane to Beijing on Wednesday, but he’s not sure when their next communication will come.
“I know he’s always here for me, but I also don’t want to bother him in his chase for a gold medal right now,” Knott said.
Hastings, along with first-line center Nathan Smith, are both likely to miss the Feb. 18-19 series against Bemidji State.
The latest both have said they should return is Feb. 23. The Mavericks finish the regular season with a series at Michigan Tech on Feb. 25-26.
Five things to know
The Mavericks (25-5, 17-3 in CCHA) play at Bowling Green (13-10-3, 10-7-1 in CCHA) on Friday (6:07 p.m.) and Saturday (6:07 p.m.). The games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Napravnik on fire: Julian Napravnik, who was named the CCHA’s Forward of the Week for his efforts in MSU’s sweep of Arizona State, has been one of the hottest players in the country. He’s recorded 14 points in 10 games since the holiday break, and is now tied for sixth in Division I with 33 points.
2. A growing rivalry: Although MSU’s series with the Falcons only dates back to the 2008-09 season, the rivalry has become quite fierce, with the pinnacle being the 2019 WCHA championship game that MSU won in overtime. The Mavericks have won seven straight against the Falcons. MSU leads the all-time series 20-10-3, but is 6-5-3 in games played at Bowling Green.
3. The state of MSU: The Mavericks finished their nonconference schedule last weekend with a sweep of Arizona State. MSU went 8-2 in nonconference games, including wins against UMass (2), St. Cloud State (1), Providence (1) and Minnesota-Duluth (2), all of which are currently top-15 in the PairWise rankings. The losses came against No. 1 Michigan and the No. 5 Huskies. The Mavericks have won 14 of their last 15 games.
4. Scouting the Falcons: MSU swept Bowling Green at the Event Center in November, winning 9-2 and 5-3. The Falcons’ power play is eighth in the county at 23.76%, and BG went 4 for 7 against the Mavericks with the man-advantage in the November series. BG has nonconference wins over RPI, Miami (Ohio) and Yale, and is coming off a road split at Ferris State. The Falcons are led by Taylor Schneider (8-17—25) and preseason CCHA Rookie of the Year Austen Swankler (8-16—24).
5. Women set for Ohio State: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team will host Ohio State for a two-game series at the Event Center. The Mavericks are coming off a tough road sweep at the hands of No. 5 Minnesota Duluth. In the first game of that series, Brittyn Fleming recorded points 100 and 101 in her career, becoming only the second Maverick to reach the 100-point mark. Maggie Fisher (2005-09) is the other, with 109 career points.
The Mavericks play at 6:01 p.m. Friday and 2:01 p.m. Saturday.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.