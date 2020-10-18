When Visit Mankato president Anna Thill helped bring the Mankato Marathon to town 11 years ago, running wasn’t really her thing.
She had a few years of high school track experience, but that was about it.
However, as Thill worked with the local running community to create the event, something changed. Suddenly, an activity many find so intimidating became a bit more appetizing.
“When I started hanging around the marathoners, that’s how I got into running,” Thill said. “Now I’ve been a runner pretty much for the last 11 years.”
During that time, Thill has enjoyed a variety of 5Ks and 10Ks throughout the area, but she’s never been able to participate in the race that means the most to her.
The one she organizes each year and helped create.
Enter COVID-19 and the year of virtual races, and that’s finally going to change. For the first time in its 11-year history, the people who spend all year organizing the Mankato Marathon are finally getting a chance to participate.
“It was emotional just hitting the registration button and getting that printout of confirmation,” Thill said. “It’s kind of come full circle.”
Other Visit Mankato marathon organizers participating in races this year include sports commission director Joy Leafblad, special events director Joelle Baumann and marketing and communications coordinator Brittany Junck.
“It’s kind of a whole different concept now that we’ve had to go virtual, and being part of that virtual experience is kind of fun,” Leafblad said. “I certainly love being part of the in-person experience and watching the runners finish ... it’s also fun to run.”
In a normal year, the race organizers work long days the week of the marathon, culminating with 14-hour days on race weekend.
They usually start 3 a.m. with several hours of finish line and post-race party setup on Front Street. This includes getting the finish line barricades and gantry up, sound system setup and hanging sponsor banners.
Once that’s completed, the biggest task is making sure every aspect of the course is right. Roads need to be closed, mile markers and directional signs need to be correct, water stops need to have the necessary supplies, and hundreds of volunteers must be in the right spots to assure things go smoothly.
However, with the event going virtual, there is no race weekend or set courses. Participants in the 5K, 10K, half marathon or full marathon merely need to run their respective race at some point between Oct. 12-26 and record the results online.
This is still a busy time, but with a two-week window to run at your own convenience, the organizers have plenty of time to race.
For Thill, it’s actually going to be three races, as she will run the 5K and 10K, while also attempting her first half-marathon.
“I’ve been doing extra training and pushing myself so that I can get that distance under my belt,” Thill said.
Leafblad was a middle-distance runner all through high school and ran track for a year at Minnesota State. Over the years, she’s been in various running clubs and has done plenty of racing. Her plan is to run the 5K with her daughter.
Baumann ran track in high school, but has only raced one time since. However, she’s been training to run both the 5K and 10K.
“My goal is to beat my time when I ran the last time, which was three months after having my second child,” she said with a laugh. “I hope I do better than I did that last time.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
