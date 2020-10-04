Growing up, playing video games was Jacquie Lamm’s favorite hobby.
But given the gaming landscape when Lamm was younger, it didn’t seem realistic that it could be anything more than just that — a hobby.
After all, very few people were making a living playing video games in the 2000s.
And if she wasn’t going to be playing, what other jobs were there in that industry?
“It’s actually a dream job,” said Lamm, a recent Minnesota State graduate. “When I was little and someone asked me what I wanted to do with my life, I said play video games.”
She won’t be playing professionally, but coaching ... that ended up being the ticket. As MSU officially launches its varsity esports program, Lamm will be the head coach.
“I think this is the next best thing,” Lamm said. “I get to help students play games at the collegiate level and really elevate esports as a whole.”
While the varsity program at MSU will be new, the vibrant gaming culture on campus is not. There are currently five student organizations centered around gaming at MSU, all of which will provide prospects for the Mavericks’ initial varsity roster.
The team is expected to officially begin play in the spring of 2021, and will be part of the National Association of Collegiate Esports. MSU will likely compete in multiple games, with League of Legends being the main title at this point. MSU esports director Mitch Wallerstedt said the team is looking at CS:GO and Super Smash Bros as well.
MSU’s initial team will be made up of students already on campus. But Wallerstedt and Lamm plan to do plenty of recruiting in the future and hope to be able to offer scholarships at some point.
“From an institutional perspective, we’re investing in creating the program,” Wallerstedt said. “We’re trying to not only help foster the growth ... but very intentionally recruit and show there’s a place for students who may not have had this opportunity in the past.”
Just like in traditional sports, facilities are key when it comes to building a successful program. MSU took a massive step in that regard Friday, when it opened its new on-campus esports facility in a remodeled space at Wissink Hall’s Room 121F.
The facility will be equipped with 20 game stations, a broadcasting system and a review room for the team to watch film of past performances.
“Having the high quality equipment, that sense of place for our team, as well as a showcase location to bring people in. ... It’s going to be a huge factor,” Wallerstedt said of the gaming room.
Given the online nature of gaming, esports is fairly well equipped to handle a pandemic. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be business as usual for MSU. Lamm said the new gaming room will have a capacity of around seven students during the pandemic, something that hurts the program in the short-term.
However, most students can play remotely, and most competitions can be held remotely.
Luis Garcia, the president of the MSU League of Legends Club, is graduating in December, so he won’t get to be a part of the varsity team he helped bring into existence.
Despite that, Garcia sees a bright future for the program and is happy to leave things in a better place than where he found them.
“It’s awesome that the school is behind us,” he said. “It’s kind of sad that I have to go away as the progress is growing exponentially.
“I’m happy that we’ve all come to the general consensus that esports is here to stay.”
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
