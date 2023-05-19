Mankato boys lacrosse coach Jamie Kunst knew his team would have enough offense.
Four of his top attackmen were returning, as well as two established scorers in the midfield.
“We came in knowing we were going to be able to score goals,” Kunst said. “The bigger question was filling some of the more foundational roles. ... It’s been a constant state of improvement from game-to-game.
“What’s critical is not having our goal-scorers play in the defensive end all game.”
Off to a 7-3 start, Mankato is second in the Big Nine Conference and in a strong position with the section tournament looming.
Significant contributions from those foundational positions — goaltender, defense and defensive midfield — are a big reason why.
Defensemen Toby Essay and Garrett Donkin have been mainstays at the backend for two seasons. Carson Kunst, Beck Severson and Isaac Schill have also made significant contributions at the position.
Parker Wittenberg, Sean Burns and Daxter Bosch have anchored the defensive midfield.
Wittenberg, a senior, thought the team could’ve played better in an 18-6 loss to Big-Nine leading Rochester Mayo Wednesday night, but he’s been happy with the play at the backend this season.
“Overall our defense has been very solid,” Wittenberg said. “There’s been a few parts of the season where it’s kind of dropped a little, but I think if we get back to playing simple defense, we’ll continue to look how we looked at the beginning of the season.”
Maybe the most important part of the strong defensive play has been goalie Jackson Stensrud.
Stensrud, a freshman, has stopped 69 of 125 shots on goal for a .552 save percentage. The player initially slated to start at goalie going into the season elected to pursue a different activity, so Stensrud got the opportunity and has made the most of it.
“He’s been super solid. He’s saved all the shots that we’ve asked him to save and more,” Wittenberg said. “He’s fearless as a freshman, which, it’s crazy he’s only a freshman. He’s got off to a great start in his high school career.”
Added Kunst: “Being a goalie in lacrosse is really more an attitude and grit than anything. This is a young man that’s very mature for his age. He’s got a high compete level.”
There have been several key wins during the regular season, but two wins over defending Big Nine champion Northfield — 11-7 and 7-6 — stand out.
The two victories over the Raiders were the first in program history.
“To not only beat them, but then sweep them was certainly a program highlight for us,” Kunst said.
Looking ahead, Mankato has three regular-season games remaining.
The team has outscored opponents 37-24 in the first quarter, which has allowed Kunst to use his depth more in the second half of games. Kunst feels the team has been able to stay healthier and fresher because of that, which should be a big benefit in the playoffs.
The goal coming into the season was to host a home playoff game, and Mankato is on track to do that.
Lakeville North, which beat Mankato 17-5 earlier this month, will likely be the No. 1 seed in Section 1. Kunst said North is loaded with college prospects and will be a very tough out.
It’s a difficult road to state in a one-class sport, but the hope is to find a way to the final, potentially for a rematch with the Panthers.
“I think we’re in a great spot to start the playoffs,” Wittenberg said. “Hopefully we can start a new winning streak.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.