For some teams, the beginning of the season is about gaining an identity or finding strengths and weaknesses.
Others may need to put an emphasis on developing chemistry and camaraderie.
For Mankato East boys basketball players Jax Madson, Joich Gong and Jordan Merseth, those things have already developed through years of playing together under coach Joe Madson.
“I’ve played with them since 4th grade. They’ve helped me through everything,” Gong said. “They always have my back, and they’re family to me.”
Joe Madson said: “It’s a tight team. They get along and a lot of them are good buddies. They’ve played a lot of basketball together.”
As seniors, this is it for the three friends who’ve grown up playing together. It’s the season they’ve been preparing for and talking about for years, and considering what they did last year, it could be special.
Despite losing standouts Damani Hayes, Uhana Ochan and Edmond Oyet, the Cougars put together an impressive season, going 24-5 and winning the Big Nine Conference. Their season ended in a section final loss to Waseca, who went on to finish second at state.
While the Cougars may have snuck up on conference and section foes last year, those days are over. The Cougars enter the season as one of the top contenders in both the Big Nine and Section 2AAA.
“We’re always going to have a target on our back,” Merseth said. “We’ve got to go out and play our game every game and not let the noise get to us.”
From a roster standpoint, it all starts with the guard play. While Gong spends most of his time at point guard, both he and Madson generally operate together in the backcourt.
Madson, the career 3-point field goal leader at East with 193, averaged 20.5 points last season. He’s already reached 1,000 points in his career and was the first player in program history to reach that milestone as a junior.
Gong also had a strong season, averaging 13.8 points per game.
Merseth starts at post and averaged 12.3 points a year ago, and Pal Kueth, also a returning starter, averaged 10.3 points. Grant Hermer, B.J. Omot and Dominik Bangu, Brandon Schendel, and Owen Atherton will also see big minutes for the Cougars.
“We’re going to be able to have a lot guys who can score and put up different numbers on different nights,” Jax Madson said.
Offensively, the Cougars like to play fast and are more than capable of putting big point totals on opponents. They can score by getting to rim, passing into the post or making the 3-point shot.
Despite the tendency to play fast, coach Madson knows the biggest games are often played in the halfcourt. A lot of teams can score, but it’s how they do it that makes them dangerous, and should lead to good offense no matter the game script
“We’ll turn down good shots for great shots, and they know when a guy’s going well,” Joe Madson said. “They pass it very well. They’ve played a lot of basketball together, and it shows.”
Defensively, the Cougars don’t have tremendous size and strength, but that doesn’t mean they’ll struggle. A lot of the traits that make them so good on offense should also help on the defensive end.
“Our team is capable of being very good defensively because of our quickness and our length,” Joe Madson said.
When it comes to goals, it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot that needs to be said about a team this accomplished with four returning starters. The players and coaches know there’s just one thing left to do.
“Winning our section and going to state,” Jax Madson said. “I think we can do some damage up there.”
East hosts Faribault at 7:30 p.m. today.
