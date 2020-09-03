For Minnesota State soccer coach Brian Bahl, things we’re OK early in the summer.
While he was well aware of what the COVID-19 pandemic had done to the spring sports, the tide seemed to be changing in early June, with all the buzz pointing toward fall sports being able to proceed with some restrictions.
But that changed as the summer went on, leading the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s board of directors to cancel all fall competitions and championships and suspend all athletic competition through Dec. 31.
Now, with fall sports in a state of limbo, Bahl and other coaches face a lot of uncertainty when it comes to roster construction.
“It’s a heartbreaking decision that kind of fell upon us,” Bahl said. “I’m crushed for our whole team ... especially heartbroken for the senior class.”
It starts with the seniors, who now have to make the decision between moving on or coming back for another season. The NCAA has granted all fall athletes an extra season of eligibility.
For Bahl, there was supposed to be 11 seniors on a team that made an impressive run to the elite eight last year. As of now, Bahl doesn’t have decisions from any of his seniors regarding the future, as many are still trying to get over losing the season.
“The senior class has been a really consistent class during their time here,” Bahl said. “They would’ve played a big role in what we thought was going to be a really great season for us.”
MSU soccer seniors and redshirt seniors include Taylor Cottew, Jessica Craigmile, Claire Barresi, Brittaney Kroll, Molly Riley, Lauryn Smith, Brooke Valiukas, Molly Sarafolean, Danielle Tazic, Zoe Wright and Carly Czaplewski.
While the senior class is big for the soccer team, it’s a different story when it comes to the MSU volleyball team.
Interim coach Corey Phelps only has three seniors — Alivia Garbe, Mara Quam and Micayla Porter — who have also not made decisions yet.
Phelps said that one of the biggest concerns his players had was the status of a potential spring season, an idea that has been thrown around, but has no concrete plan at this point.
“We’re still holding hope that we’re going to have some sort of a season, so we can have at least some conference matches in the spring,” Phelps said.
Looking ahead, clarity for fall coaches may not be coming anytime soon. A spring season played without championships likely won’t count against eligibility, which could delay decisions even more.
That’s something that will likely affect recruiting for years to come.
“Other than the commitments we already have, it’s kind of (caused) a little bit of a pause to the pace of our recruiting that we normally would have going,” Bahl said.
Directly tied to roster crunches will be budget concerns. It’s possible schools could have a hard time honoring scholarships depending on the toll the pandemic takes.
All these layers of uncertainty have led coaches to a day-by-day approach, with it being impossible to predict what’s next.
“The ramifications of this pandemic are going to be widespread across all divisions and programs,” Phelps said. “It’s just about trying to figure out what this thing will look like once we get it under control and it’s behind us.”
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
