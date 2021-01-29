BEMIDJI -- For the Minnesota State men's hockey team, special teams have driven the bus, with the power play ranking first in the nation and the penalty kill ranking ninth.
Those units, especially the power play, weren't quite as good Friday.
In a weird game that saw the Mavericks outshoot Bemidji State 36-10, MSU lost the nonconference game 4-1 with several key players out of the lineup.
MSU, which entered the game at 34.1% on the power play, went 0-5 against the Beavers.
"When you have the amount of power play time that we had and you don't capitalize on it, it's the difference in the game," MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. "We've been on the other side of the ledger on that. It's that important, especially when you're on the road."
MSU hasn't played its best hockey in the opening minutes of games this season, but it usually hasn't resulted in surrendering a goal. That changed Friday night, as Aaron Miller got the Beavers on the board at 1:26 of the first.
MSU played some of its best hockey in the second half of the first period, and Jake Livingstone tied the game at 11:24. Julian Napravnik and Nathan Smith recorded assists on MSU's lone goal.
The MSU power play had three chances in the first, including three minutes on a five-minute major, but wasn't able to convert.
"There's a really important piece when you play Bemidji — you've got to force them by scoring first," Hastings said. "Once they score first, they have a tendency to defend."
While the MSU power play sputtered, the Beavers scored early in the second with the man-advantage when Brad Johnson ripped one home from the point. At 16:48, Owen Sillinger made it 3-1 after a defensive zone turnover by the Mavericks.
MSU had several good chances in the second. Jared Spooner got right to the net off the period's opening face-off, and Walker Duehr nearly put home Spooner's rebound. Shane McMahan was denied on a shorthanded breakaway, and Ondrej Pavel also drove to the net and nearly put one past Beavers' goalie Zach Driscoll.
Despite the big advantage in shots, Bemidji did a great job of keeping the crease clean in front of Driscoll, as well as getting sticks in passing lanes.
"Bemidji has a tendency to pack it in and defend with numbers and to relieve the pressure by getting pucks out in the neutral zone," Hastings said. "They did a better job defending than we did offensively, and they were rewarded for that tonight."
For the Mavericks, backup goaltender Ryan Edquist got his second start of the season, although starter Dryden McKay was healthy and available. Riese Zmolek, Todd Burgess and Reggie Lutz missed the game with injuries, and Jake Jaremko exited the game in the first period with an injury.
Hastings said Zmolek, Burgess and Lutz are each progressing well, while Jaremko needs to be further evaluated.
"If today's a playoff game, you might have seen a different lineup," Hastings said.
MSU (9-2-1, 6-0) will host Bowling Green in a WCHA series Feb. 5-6.
