As the men’s hockey coach at Saint John’s, John Harrington was basically forced to hate anything purple for 15 years.
After all, it was the color of St. Thomas, the Johnnies’ evil rival to the south, and wearing it anywhere in the greater Collegeville area could be seen as treason.
Harrington has been behind the bench for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team for five years now, and over time, he’s learned to embrace the once forbidden color.
However, with the Tommies getting NCAA approval to begin the transition to Division I, Harrington will soon be competing with his old foe again. As of the 2021-22 season, the St. Thomas women’s hockey team will compete in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
“I just think of those 15 seasons at Saint John’s, and I would never have worn anything purple,” Harrington said with a laugh. “It’s going to be fun to have them and to watch their growth.”
The move will be a big undertaking for St. Thomas, which will be the first school to jump directly from Division III to Division I since new rules were put in place 10 years ago. Nineteen of the Tommies’ 22 varsity programs have secured a spot in the Summit League, with football joining the Pioneer League, women’s hockey joining the WCHA and men’s hockey still looking for a home.
Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman feels the fit is good, as the Tommies are comfortably in the WCHA’s geographic footprint. The move also gives the conference an eighth team, a big help when it comes to scheduling and postseason.
“They did a great job ... presenting via Zoom to the members. Certainly made a very strong impression,” Buisman said. “There was unanimous support among the league members for inviting St. Thomas to the women’s WCHA.”
While St. Thomas prepares to transition to the highest level, Harrington has been hard at work preparing MSU for its season, despite all the uncertainty that comes with COVID-19.
In a normal summer, most of the team would be in town working out together while taking summer classes. Instead, only a few players have trickled in and out for workouts that are voluntary.
School is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 24, so Harrington is planning to have the team together at that point.
It could be an exciting year for MSU, which will look to rebound after going 11-20-6 last season. Four of the team’s top-five scorers return, including All-WCHA pick Anna Wilgren, who led the team with 24 points last season.
Other top returning players include forwards Kelsey King, Brittyn Fleming, Mariah Gardner, Claire Butorac and Brooke Bryant. On defense, Tristen Truax, Jessica Kondas and Charlotte Akervik will be players to watch. Calla Frank will be the go-to option in net.
Key losses include Emily Antony, McKenzie Sederberg and Abbey Levy, who transferred to Boston College after splitting time in goal with Frank last season.
“From a hockey standpoint, we’re really excited,” Harrington said. “Of course, there’s that whole anxiety about what is going to happen to the season. We’ve just got to go ahead like it would be, and we’ll make adjustments.”
Incoming freshman on the women’s hockey team are Lauren Barbro of Loudonville, New York (Shattuck-St. Mary’s); Emerald Kelley of Hastings (East Ridge); Ellen Nelson of Wyoming (Forest Lake); Brooke Hubert of Oceanside, New York (Oceanside/Long Island Arrows); Sydney Langseth of Eden Prairie; Madison Mashuga of Anoka; Journey Miller of Soldotna, Alaska (Soldotna/Alaska All Stars); and Jamie Nelson of Andover.
