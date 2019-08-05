MANKATO — Don’t tell the Mankato MoonDogs the odds of making the Northwoods League playoffs aren’t in their favor.
Monday night at Franklin Rogers Park, the MoonDogs won their fourth game in a row and turned back St. Cloud’s bid to clinch the Great Plains West second-half title. They pounded the Rox 12-4 before a crowd of 1,603 to remain 3 1/2 games behind them with five games remaining.
“We can’t control everything because they’re a very good ball club over there,” Mankato manager Matt Wollenzin said. “We’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing and go out and play hard every single day. When we’re good at the plate it’s because of 1 through 9. It’s not just one or two guys swinging the bats well, and that’s what baseball is all about offensively. ... It’s about protection and not having to do more than you’re capable of.”
While Mankato’s offense generated 12 hits off Rox pitching and took advantage of seven walks, two hit batters and six errors, it was the complete-game six-hitter from right-hander Jaxon Passino that was equally impressive. The Kansas State product allowed only one earned run while striking out four and walking two. His ability to work ahead in the count helped induce 17 ground-ball outs.
“JP came up with an unbelievable outing for us,” Wollenzin said. “He actually stayed back from the Waterloo trip so he was well rested and didn’t have to deal with the bus ride back and forth. He was getting in on guys. I though his fastball was his best pitch tonight. The one inning he got hit, it was a slider he left up, but an awesome job by him.”
Mankato (33-34 overall, 18-13 in second half) scored single runs in the first and third innings before a seven-run, fourth-inning burst expanded the margin to 9-0. Cuba Bess drew a one-out walk before singles from second baseman Mikey Perez and center fielder Sean Ross plated the game’s first run. Ross and third baseman Jake Moberg laced base hits in the third in front of a walk and catcher Damon Maynard’s RBI hit-by-pitch.
“I just tried to spot up and trusted what my catcher was calling,” said Passino, who threw 108 pitches. “I just tried to put it where he wanted it and most of the time it ended up in my favor, so I just stuck with it. I knew what my pitch count was, so I talked him into letting me got out in the ninth. I was able to work out of the wind-up most of the time, and I have a little more confidence with that. ... Everybody on our pitching staff is really coming together.”
No. 9 hitter James Gargano’s two-run single into left field triggered the seven run burst in the fourth. Ross, who, along with Moberg, led the MoonDogs with three hits apiece, delivered a run-scoring single in the surge while three players — Tanner Craig, slick-fielding shortstop Nick Novak and Bess — also came up with RBI singles. Bess chipped in a pair of hits and scored two runs while Ross, Maynard and Gargano each crossed the plate twice.
“We’re getting on a roll right now after wins over Waterloo, Rochester and St. Cloud,” Ross said. “They’re a great team and they’re ahead of us, but we’re going to give them a good fight right up until the end. I tried to come in calm and collective and just work up the middle. We all came ready to go against them tonight. JP was just outstanding out there, and we really needed that to give our bullpen a rest. ... The ‘Dogs are hot right now, and we’re going to keep it that way.”
St. Cloud (41-24, 21-9), which closes out the season with four games in Thunder Bay, got two hits apiece from Parker Smejkal and Andrew Garcia.
The entire Northwoods League is off today for the Major League Dreams Showcase in Madison, Wisconsin. The MoonDogs try to keep its postseason hopes alive again when they host St. Cloud Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.