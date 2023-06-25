MANKATO — Despite leaving 15 runners on base, the Mankato American Post 11 Legion baseball team captured the 16th Annual Mulvihill Invitational championship Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 win over Waterloo Valley (Neb.) at ISG Field.
While American (6-1) left the bases loaded in each of the first four innings, first baseman Landon Metcalfe's two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the first were the only runs needed for right-hander Riston Wojcik.
Wojcik, who played in the Minnesota All-Star Series on Saturday, needed just 77 pitches to stymie Waterloo Valley (9-4) on two hits.
"That liner up the middle scared me a little bit, but thankfully my glove was in the right spot to catch the ball because I did not move my glove at all," Wojcik said of a third-inning rocket up the middle off the bat of Jonas Meairs-Richman. "These little cooler days are to my liking, and I was able to dominate with my four-seam and sinker. I didn't have to throw my curveball very much and was able to induce a lot of weak contact.
"I was up in the cities for the all-star game and my team had a blast. We had a bunch of great guys up there."
A walk to catcher Dylan Kopesky and third baseman Cael Willaert's double set up Metcalfe's first-inning clutch hit before Waterloo Vally left-hander Michael Croom escaped trouble over the next three innings
"I was down in the count so I didn't try to do too much with it," Metcalfe said. "I just kind of went with the pitch and good things happened.
"I am just looking to have fun with these guys since I haven't played legion before, and I am the only super senior. These guys talked me into playing and it has been a lot of fun and we had a great tournament here. ...Now, we just have to keep it rolling."
American added a run in the third frame when center fielder Alex Hennis and second baseman Caeden Willaert both ripped one-out singles in front of a walk to shortstop Nick Werk and a run-scoring wild pitch.
Werk was his usual sterling self defensively as Wojcik, who struck out five and walked one, ended the contest by retiring the final 10 hitters.
"I felt good and made my approach better by swinging at pitches I could hit," Caeden Willaert said of his two-hit day. "This is a very loud team that really plays with a lot of energy and picks you up while not putting you down. Everybody has to step up with runners on and keep swinging, it will come."
American ended up with five his in the contest while also receiving nine walks.
"This is a great group of guys who like playing for each other and with each other," American coach Collin Risting said. "We've had a problem hitting with runners on base, but it's going to turn and come together. This is the best pitching rotation we've had up and down. Defensively, there's no guy that gives up on a play. They stick with it and have each others back."
American hosts Waseca on Monday at Wolverton Field.
Mankato National 6, Owatonna 0: Jude Etter and Talay Sartell combined to blank Owatonna in the fifth-place game of the Mulvihill tournament at ISG Field.
Etter game up five hits and five walks with four strikeouts in five innings, and Sartell pitched two hitless innings with one strikeout.
Kaylor Chamberlain had two hits and three RBIs, and Sartell had two hits. Braeden Smook had a two-run double.
National (5-4) plays at St. Peter on Monday.
