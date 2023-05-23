MANKATO — Senior right-hander Riston Wojcik fired a three-hitter and senior left fielder Logan Swalve smacked a fifth-inning RBI double Tuesday to lead Mankato East to a 2-0 Big Nine Conference baseball win over Mankato West at Wolverton Field.
Wojcik, who has had some troubles in the first inning of games, was in control from the start as he pitched around a one-out infield hit by Derek Stierlen before using a shopping cart of pitches to silence the Scarlets (9-10, 8-7 in Big Nine). Stierlen, a junior first baseman collected two hits off Wojcik, who threw 66 strikes in 96 pitches while striking out eight, walking one and hitting a batter.
"I feel like I've gotten past giving up all those runs in the first inning," said Wojcik, who also reached base safely four times with a single, double, walk and hit by pitch. "I've been coming in more intense and ready to throw so it has worked out perfect. I threw my curveball in the zone and dominated with my sinker and four-seam. They weren't able to put barrels on it.
"It's always nice to have your defense play well behind you because when you can trust them you get away with some pitches that catch more of the plate. I feel we're going to knot it up and start tying things together when it comes to section time. We're going to start getting more runs in when we hit the ball like we did today."
East, which stranded nine runners through four innings and 11 for the game, juiced the bases with one out in the bottom of the second and no outs in the bottom of the third. However, Benson wiggled his way out both times to keep things scoreless.
Benson allowed two runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings, fanning four and walking four. Brody Koberoski finished, giving up a hit while striking out two, walking one and hitting a batter.
"Riston pitched very well and this was his second outing where he was very sharp," East coach Micah Degner said. "I don't know how many strikes he threw, but his percentage had to be around 70%. When you do that in any high school game, you've got a pretty good chance of winning. Not only is he commanding his pitches and putting it in the strike zone, he's been putting it where he wants it."
East (10-8, 8-6), which defeated West 9-7 in early May, scored its two runs in the fifth. Senior third baseman Cael Willaert stroked a lead-off double to deep left field. Swalve, who has been in and out of the lineup with a shoulder injury, then blasted an RBI double into the right-center field gap.
After Swalve advanced to third base on a fly ball to right field, Koberoski's initial pitch sailed wide for a wild pitch.
"This was a lot of fun," Swalve said. "These guys helped me back from an injury with all their energy so it was nice to get a clutch hit in a big spot. You always have to erase your bad at-bats and get ready for the next one. We were fairly patient at the plate in getting the pitch we wanted. Riston was great. We were behind him, and he was behind us. We were up and down at the start of the season but now we're starting to peak."
Wojcik didn't give up a hit over the final three frames and set down 11 of 12 hitters after Talay Sartell singled with one out in the fourth. Swalve ended the contest with a pair of doubles.
"(Wojcik) commanded all of his pitches and kept our guys off balance," West coach Scott Kaminski said. "We just have to do better at the plate with our approaches and going after one. We need to be comfortable with the pitches and not have so many at-bats where we take two strikes.
"(Benson) is a gamer, and he's pitched well all year. We were able to get out of some tough situations before we have up those two."
Both teams play Wednesday with East hosting Marshall and West playing at Rochester Century.
