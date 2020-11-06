The wait is finally over for the Minnesota State women's hockey team.
After seeing the men's WCHA announce a full schedule last week, the women's league was able to get something on paper Friday, as a first-half schedule was released.
Minnesota State coach John Harrington delivered the news to his players near the end of Friday's practice.
"There was a lot of celebration on the ice and a lot of stick taps going on," Harrington said. "They're looking forward to playing games and now we have something to shoot for."
The league announced that each team would play eight conference games between Nov. 20 and Dec. 19, which ends up being four series over five weekends prior to the holiday break.
Minnesota State will open its season at home against Minnesota Duluth Nov. 20-21. The Mavericks will then play at St. Cloud State Nov. 27-28, at Bemidji State Dec. 4-5 and at home against Bemidji State Dec. 17-18.
A full schedule was not released because the women's league is still finalizing COVID-19 testing protocols. Unlike the men's league, the women's league has three Big Ten schools — Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio State.
That has made the situation tricky, as Big Ten protocols currently call for testing six times per week. As of now, NCAA guidance calls for three tests per week in high-risk sports like hockey, but Buisman said the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schools that aren't part of the Big Ten will likely test six times per week in advance of competition with a Big Ten school.
Because protocols aren't finalized, NSIC schools will play NSIC schools, while Big Ten schools will play Big Ten schools, with the exception of Minnesota Duluth, which is a “crossover team” that will play schools from both leagues.
The league is still expected to play a full schedule, but the remainder will be released at a later date.
"I'm confident that we're making great progress on it," Buisman said of releasing a full schedule. "We felt it was prudent to release a partial schedule."
Buisman said the NCAA is expected to announce its updated COVID-19 testing guidance for winter sports at some point next week.
