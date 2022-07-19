MANKATO — When Boston Merila goes to the plate, he has a plan.
When he takes the field at second base, third base or left field, he is anticipating what’s about to happen and trusts his preparation.
The results have been an all-star summer.
“When I first saw (that I was an All-Star), I was super excited,” Merila said, leaning forward on the chair at ISG Field. “It’s been a fun summer, and I’ve been working on a lot of things. To represent Mankato and the MoonDogs at the All-Star Game, it’s a big honor.”
Merila is one of three MoonDogs to be chosen to the Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played Tuesday at Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Outfielder Sean Ross and closer Tyson Neighbors were also chosen for the all-star game.
Merila, a sophomore infielder, batted .267 with one home run and 21 RBIs for the Gophers last season. This summer, he’s playing all over the field, building some versatility for when he returns to college next season.
“I think it’s great to be able to play multiple positions,” said Merila, whose dad Mark was an All-American with the Gophers in the early 1990s.
MoonDogs manager Danny Kneeland, who also works with infielders, said Merila is always one of the first players to show up for early work. At the beginning of the summer, Merila was working on his outfield defense, but lately, he’s been focusing more on infield defense, improving his footwork to make more plays.
“It’s nice to see that the work he puts in is paying off, and you want players like that to succeed,” Kneeland said. “He gets it. He cares.”
A natural righthander, Merila has worked the last few years to become a switch hitter, taking advantage of the entire playing field. Through Sunday’s games, he is batting .356 from the right side and .304 from the left.
“He has a plan every time he goes to the plate,” Kneeland said. “It’s easy, when you play every day, to go up there just to get your hacks, but he always has something he’s working on.”
Merila is from St. Michael, so there’s plenty of opportunity for family and friends to watch him play. He’s been having fun with new teammates, and he’s picked up some new drills that he wants to continue doing when he goes back to college in the fall.
Getting selected as an All-Star is proof that the work is paying off.
“It’s always cool to see the progress,” he said. “It’s nice when the work you do in practice shows up in games.”
Ross is batting .406, which ranks second in the Northwoods League. he leads the team with seven home runs, and his 43 RBIs also ranks second in the league.
Neighbors is 1-1 with a 1.06 earned-run average, and he picked up his eighth save on Friday. He has 21 strikeouts and eight walks in 17 innings.
On Tuesday, all three MoonDogs will be on the big stage, with the other All-Stars. It’s another memory for a summer’s work.
“I feel like a kid, out there having fun,” Merila said. “I don’t think (being an All-Star) has hit me yet, but it will.
“I’m just enjoying my time in Mankato. At the end of the day, you remember the relationships, the hotel stays, the bus rides. Those are my favorite parts of summer ball.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.