MANKATO — The way Dustin Wright sees it, the foundation of success has already been established for the Mankato West girls basketball program.
He hopes to continue the process and make it better.
“There’s a lot of kids coming back, and I see what we can do,” Wright said. “The potential is there, and if we can get the youth program going stronger, I think we can build something special here.”
Last week, Wright was named the new girls basketball coach at West, replacing Julia Battern, who had coached for nine seasons. He met with the team on Friday.
“Coach Wright has experience building programs,” West activities director Joe Johnson said. “He’s an educator as well, and it’s nice to have somebody in the building on a daily basis to connect with the kids. I think that’s important, too.
“We have good numbers in the seventh and eighth grades, and hopefully, he can keep those kids interested in basketball.”
Wright, 32, has been the girls basketball coach at Triton for the last three years, compiling a 25-48 record. Before that, he coached at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart.
He has also coached in the Minnesota Rise program for the last four years. This summer, he’s coaching the 2026 class, which includes Mankato West’s Tucker Downs.
West has had a pretty good run for the last six seasons, going 103-48 with a state-tournament appearance in 2018.
Wright said he saw West play a few times last season, and he’s been watching videos of other games.
“Offensively, we want to play with pace,” Wright said. “We want a lot of transition, and we want to attack the rim and get some catch-and-shoot (3-pointers). We want to play pressure defense, and we’ll adjust to our personnel.
“I want to keep growing as a coach, and I’m looking forward to the challenges of the Big Nine (Conference) and Class AAA. Hopefully, we can build on the success they’ve had here.”
