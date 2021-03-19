MANKATO — It’s been a tough couple days for Mankato East’s boys athletes.
The East/Loyola boys hockey team had to send a junior-varsity team into Thursday’s Section 1A playoff game because the varsity team was in quarantine from contact with a team it had played a week earlier. The Cougars, who were seeded second in Section 1A, lost 3-1 to 10th-seeded LaCrescent, ending a promising season.
On Friday, the second-seeded Cougars boys basketball team was shorthanded in a Section 2AAA playoff game, with three starters and two top reserves missing because of COVID-19 protocols.
Worthington took advantage of the youth and inexperience, defeating East 74-46 at the East gym, ending another promising season.
“We’ve had a couple hundred kids in quarantine the last couple weeks, and a lot of those were athletes,” East senior Joe Burns said. “Luckily, I got (the virus) early, and I was able to play tonight, but it’s tough.”
The Cougars (13-4), using several players from the junior varsity and B squad, needed a good start to give the inexperienced players a shot of confidence, but that didn’t happen.
Worthington led 7-0 and 22-7. A 13-0 run pushed the lead to 41-11 before the Cougars closed to 41-14 at halftime. Senior Terbuto Ochothow hit five 3-pointers and had 17 points in the first half, and senior Brock Bruns had nine points and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Cougars had trouble getting open shots and committed six turnovers. East had only five field goals in the first half.
“The kids wanted to win, and they played super hard,” East coach Joe Madson, who also recently came out of quarantine. “That first half, we got down, and then we tried to do too much. We forced some things and took some poor shots, when we needed to trust our teammates.”
East played better in the second half, finding some offensive rhythm. Eighth-grader Brogan Madson had a hard drive through traffic and a long 3-pointer as East got within 50-25 with 11 minutes to play.
Brett Gardner, a junior, hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Burns worked the middle to keep the game from going to running time.
“We got tougher,” Burns said. “As a team. All of us.”
Bruns ended up with 23 points and 13 points, and Ochothow scored 20 points.
Burns had 15 points and 14 rebounds, most of which came in the second half. Sean Clement, one of two usual starters, scored 15 points.
“The good thing is that we have a lot of young players, and they’ll come back hungry,” Burns said.
Worthington (9-10) advances to play at Marshall on Tuesday.
“It’s tough to go through a season like this and a game like this, when you know you have healthy kids sitting at home, watching the livestream,” coach Madson said. “I’m sure it was tough on them, too, not being here. A lot of guys put in a lot of hard work this season; I thought we had a good chance to win the section.
“You know injuries are going to happen, and that’s part of the game, but you just never think COVID is going to be part of the game.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
