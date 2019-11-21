MANKATO — For the Mankato East girls basketball team, its not about where they are now.
Coach Rob Stevermer knows he has a young team, and that the season will be defined by how much his players improve over the next three monthes.
“We always try to build around our talent level and what our kids can do,” Stevermer said. “We’d like to play kind of an aggressive style of basketball.”
In the opening weeks of practice, the team has proved to be a tight-knit group of learners.
The roster has a total of six juniors and seniors, so these early practices have been key when it comes to getting the team to gel. One of those six is Sydney Prybylla, who is eager to help the young players any way she can.
“I remember that I was that player that was younger and looking up to those older players,” Prybylla said. “I think team chemistry is a big part of it; we’re all very close. We all have a good work ethic, and everyone comes to play.”
A year ago, the Cougars started the season 6-6, but then endured a six-game losing streak that spanned most of January. They struggled to get going after that, dealing with tough Big Nine opponents and the terrible weather that made February difficult for most area schools. They ended up finishing 8-16.
When it comes to style of play, Stevermer thinks it can and will evolve throughout the season. He pointed out that he feels the team moves the ball well, a trait that should lead to success no matter the style.
“As far as defensively and offensively, one of the things we really want to improve is our transition play,” Stevermer said. “Just trying to put pressure on our opponents and get some easy baskets.”
“Eventually, we’d like to be able to execute well on offense and score in the halfcourt. It’s a process, but it starts with playing hard and being aggressive, and I think that’s one thing we’re getting better at everyday.”
While the Cougars are young, they actually have a fair amount of experience. Despite losing Natalie Schisel and Abby Grams, they return four starters from last’s year squad in Taylor Soma, Lexi Karge, Peyton Stevermer and Mackenzie Schweim.
Karge, a sophomore post who has already played two years of varsity, is relied upon to protect the rim, and should lead the team in rebounding. Schweim, also a sophomore, is the main scoring threat from the perimeter.
There are also a number of players who played varsity or JV last year that will see time including Prybylla, Randi Baier, Isabelle Schott, Tiegen Richards and Madison Hansen.
When it comes to goals, there isn’t anything specific with the wins and losses. They want to control what they can control and take things one game at time.
“We’re young, and everyone’s improving and developing,” Prybylla said. “Developing those younger players for those future seasons and also later in the season (will be huge).”
The Cougars open the season with a home game against St. Peter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.