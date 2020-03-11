ST. PETER — When it comes to hockey, it takes time for a collection of players to come together, for their roles to become established.
Even if a group is filled with veterans, a new season is certain to bring a different feel. That’s just the nature of a sport that’s so team-driven.
Considering the fact that the Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team entered the season with 12 freshman and 11 sophomores, they were certain to experience some bumps in the road early.
“They’ve all got to learn to play without the puck on their stick,” coach Mike Carroll said of the adjustment young players need to make.
“It’s pretty easy to have it on your stick and make a nice pass, or see a good scoring opportunity. But what do you do for support? What do you do when the other team has the puck? Those are things that are a learning curve for everyone.”
After finishing fourth in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference last season, an outsider may not have picked the Gusties as the favorites to win either the regular-season or playoff title this year.
But as the wins started to pile up early in the season, it became quite clear they would contend for both. And the youngsters were going to be a big part of it.
By the end of the season, freshman Molly McHugh (16 goals, 14 assists, 30 points) and Hailey Holland (19-9—28) were each playing on the top line. They were the second- and third-leading scores on the team respectively, and each earned All-MIAC honors.
When the dust settled, the Gusties had taken home both championships, and with the playoff title, an automatic bid to the national tournament. In the process, they allowed only 25 goals in their 27 games and outscored opponents 90-25.
Pretty good for a team with only four juniors and seniors.
“I saw it in them. I knew there was a lot of potential,” senior captain Kristen Cash said of the Gusties’ young players. “We have a lot of team chemistry. We work really well together on and off the ice.”
While the on-the-ice part just came naturally throughout the season, Carroll and Cash each knew it was the off-the-ice part that was going to take time.
Luckily, it was the program’s year to take a holiday trip to Europe. Throughout the eight-day trip that took the team to three different countries, the Gusties only played two games, which left plenty of time to do things away from the ice.
Add on a month-long J-term following the trip, and the end result was a team that knew each other much better.
“We did a lot of team bonding throughout that time and just got really close,” forward Kristina Press said.
With the chemistry where it needs to be, and the team on a nine-game winning streak, the Gusties enter the national tournament playing their best hockey of the season.
The first-round matchup will be Wisconsin-River Falls, a team Gustavus split with back in December.
“At times they made us look pretty young,” Carroll said. “I think we’ve learned a lot and anything can happen. We’re excited to go over there and give it our best shot.”
Added Press: “They’re a really good team with a lot of talent, but so are we. As long as we play our game, we should be fine.”
The Gusties play the Falcons at 7 p.m. today at River Falls, Wis.
