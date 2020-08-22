There will be football in Mankato this fall.
Mankato North Mankato Youth Football, which organizes the sport for fourth-, fifth-, sixth- and seventh-graders, has decided to go forward with a six-week league, with practices starting on Sept. 8 and the first games on Sept. 12. Registration will open on Saturday.
“The easiest thing would have been to close it down,” MNMYF director Dennis Hood said. “A lot of time went into setting up protocols, and a lot of people have pitched in to make this happen. Other youth sports are being played safely.
“Are there risks? Sure. Do the kids want to play? Undoubtedly.”
Last season, there were more than 600 players in the youth football association, but that included players from St. Peter, St. Clair, Blue Earth and Fairmont. This season, the association will be limited to only District 77 players as one of the safety protocols to prevent community spread of COVID-19.
MNMYF had to come up with a health and safety plan for its coaches and athletes, which was approved by the Minnesota Department of Health. Board member Ben McAninch reached out to some contacts with the Lake Minnetonka Area youth football association to ask about safety protocols. The youth committee took that plan, made some adjustments and had it checked by national and state experts.
“A lot of people have worked hard to come up with this plan,” McAninch said. “We reached out to the coaches to see if we could enforce these rules. We’re mindful that colleges and high schools in Minnesota aren’t playing.”
There will be temperature checks and social distancing at practice and games. The teams will be smaller and there will be more time between games, with no congregating on the field after games. There will be minimal contact during practice. Extra coaches will be added to help with health and safety checks.
“But on game days, it will be full contact,” Hood said. “We’re either going to be considered lucky or stupid. I hope it isn’t the latter.”
MNMYF made its decision to move forward with the season last week, but it needed to find different fields. The association normally plays its games, mostly on Saturday mornings, at South Central College and Mankato East. This season, MNMYF will play this fifth-, sixth- and seventh-grade games at Spring Lake Park and fourth-grade games at Webster Park. There will be no travel for the seventh-grade team.
Hood said the association is prepared to shut the season down if there are any health issues. If community infection rates increase, which would cause schools to go to distance learning only, the football games will stop.
McAninch said he’s aware that some people will question why the youth football teams can play when the high schools and college have decided to wait. He said that there will be no bus trips or locker rooms or postgame gatherings, but it ultimately is up to each family to decide if playing football is safe for the youngsters. If not enough players register, there won’t be football this fall.
“Things are pretty fluid,” he said. “It’s a voluntary activity. If people don’t like what they see or don’t think it’s safe, they won’t participate. But our job is to make it as safe as possible.”
