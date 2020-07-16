When local sports got the all clear to begin games June 24, there was an instant feeling of bliss.
It was the announcement so many had been waiting for, and everyone involved was more than ready to get going. While that green light was the first step, it wasn’t a guarantee that seasons would be able to happen successfully.
That remained to be seen.
The early returns are in, and if they’re any indication, it seems like local sports may be able to exist in a pandemic after all.
“Nobody has done this before. Nobody has had to deal with this virus, ever,” Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association vice president Matt Mangulis said. “You’re going to make some mistakes, you’re going to learn from that, and you’re going to improve.”
According to Mangulis, no cases of COVID-19 have been traced back to MAGFA games or practices. There have been cases where teams have needed to be shut down because a coach or the parent of a player has gotten the virus, but there’s been no spread throughout a team.
Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association vice president Gary Noren and Caswell Sports Director Phil Tostenson echoed that sentiment, saying that to their knowledge, no cases have been traced back MAYBA or rec sports.
This is exactly what these organizations were hoping for, as they feel the protocols they have in place are working.
“The staff, they bought into what we’re trying to do,” Tostenson said of the field crews in charge of sanitation at Caswell. “I see the field crews go out ... whether they’re adult or youth teams, they stay back, they let them do their job, and then they’ll go in. That’s worked very, very well for us.”
MAGFA has hosted two large tournaments at Caswell Park in the last three weeks, with Tostenson’s field crews disinfecting the dugouts after each game.
Along with that, players are using separate equipment, and teams are relentlessly wiping down game balls. As the two tournaments progressed, MAGFA made adjustments after identifying certain problems.
They started scheduling games back-to-back, or even tripleheaders, so that teams wouldn’t have to leave the ballpark and come back as much. This also cut down on the amount of people at the park, as the temptation to linger after games was gone.
MAGFA also learned that scheduling games further apart was another way to reduce traffic and contact.
MAYBA has also been doing some experimenting, as all games 13U and younger are being umpired from behind the pitcher’s mound. The organization is also experimenting with a rule where only coaches can be in the dugout. Seating has been added past each dugout toward the outfield, where players can sit in a more socially distanced manner.
While things are going well overall, there’s always room for improvement.
Noren and Tostenson each said that social distancing, especially between fans, hasn’t always been great. However, they also both admitted that it’s hard to police adults when it comes to these scenarios.
“There’s always going to be that risk. It’s no different then going to the grocery store,” Tostenson said. “Follow the rules, and it works out pretty well.”
