Admittedly, Riese Zmolek has never been one of the more vocal players on the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
Instead, Zmolek has spent the last three years letting his mentality do the talking, whether it’s a slow summer day in the weight room or in the heat of battle on the weekends.
“For me, it’s just trying to learn how to be a vocal leader, and then continuing to do me,” Zmolek said.
It’s safe to say “me” is plenty good for his teammates and coaches, as they voted him as the team’s captain prior to the season.
“When you have an example setter — weight room, academically, socially, teammate ... you don’t have to coach a lot of other players on how to do (things),” Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings said. “If you’re in doubt, follow what Riese is doing.
“You don’t win championships, you don’t have team success if you don’t have a player or players like Riese Zmolek. You just don’t because of one thing — all around substance. He’s got substance to his game, substance as a human being, as a teammate and a leader ... I can’t say enough about Riese Zmolek and how much I respect him.”
Zmolek’s leadership is key, but more than ever, Hastings is relying on his game. In his first three years, Zmolek played big minutes as a regular part of the Mavericks defensive core, but there was always great depth.
With Connor Mackey, Ian Scheid and Edwin Hookenson gone, and a pair of freshmen defensemen playing big minutes, Zmolek is one of the most important players in the Mavericks’ lineup.
“He’s dependable, he’s reliable, he defends, he gets us out of our end clean repeatedly ... he’s a bit of a security blanket for our team,” Hastings said. “His intelligence as a player with and without the puck allows a coach to worry about other things.”
As the Mavericks get set for a showdown with Bemidji State this weekend, it’ll be family reunion for Zmolek, whose brother Will is a sophomore for the Beavers.
Riese said he speaks with his brother weekly under normal circumstances, and that hasn’t changed this week. There’s never any pregame trash talking, but it’s safe to say it’ll be all business once the puck drops.
“There’s no trash talk after the games usually either,” Zmolek said with a laugh. “On the ice, we’re opponents.”
Five things to know
The No. 5 Mavericks (2-1) host Bemidji State at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday and Saturday, a series that was supposed to be played Nov. 27-28, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Home sweet home: With the Nov. 27-28 postponement against the Beavers, and the Dec. 12-13 cancelation against the Milwaukee School of Engineering, the Mavericks have yet to play a game on their home ice.
“It’ll be a little different because usually we’ve got all the fans in there packed, so we’ll have to create our own energy,” Zmolek said. “I know we’re all really excited to be back in our home barn.”
2. Potential lineup changes: With 12-16 forwards competing for playing time, and several cancelations and postponements, playing time up front has been scarce. Hastings may look to get those who haven’t played much some different opportunities this weekend.
“Usually in the first half of the year, whether it’s nonconference before you get into conference games, you want to try and utilize those opportunities to get everyone’s feet wet,” Hastings said. “We’ll be looking forward to that this weekend in trying to get some different guys in the lineup ... giving the guys some different opportunities that have been in the lineup, but maybe have not been in the role that they’re going to play this weekend.”
3. An old foe: The Mavericks are 61-58-20 against Bemidji State all-time, and 22-9-2 against the Beavers since BSU joined the WCHA in 2010. MSU opened this season with a dominant 5-0 victory at Bemidji, before pausing its season due to COVID-19.
4. The state of MSU: Though the sample size is uneven and small, it’s been the same old Mavericks for the most part early in the season. MSU has allowed only two goals in its three games and has consistently generated scoring chances in all three contests. The top line of Reggie Lutz-Jake Jaremko-Todd Burgess has been the team’s most productive grouping offensively, combining for 11 of the team’s 23 points on the season.
5. Scouting the Beavers: Like the Mavericks, the Beavers (1-2) have also played only three games, with several virus-related changes impacting their schedule. After losing to MSU to start the season, Bemidji split a home series with Michigan Tech, winning 6-3 on Dec. 12 and losing 3-0 on Dec. 13.
