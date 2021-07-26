Like many graduating seniors, Minnesota State men's hockey player Riese Zmolek found himself facing a big decision this spring after the semifinal loss at the Frozen Four.
While the transfer portal was busier than ever with all seniors getting an extra year of eligibility, Zmolek wasn't going that route.
It was either stay at MSU for a fifth season, or make the jump to professional hockey.
"Right at the start, I didn't want to put the coaches in a weird position because at the time, I didn't know what I was doing," Zmolek said. "I thought that it would be best for me to try to play pro hockey."
After some waiting, the Rochester native will get a chance to do that, and he won't have to go too far from home to do it.
Zmolek said Monday that he's agreed to a two-way deal with the Iowa Wild, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Minnesota Wild.
The Rochester Post Bulletin reported the signing earlier Monday.
Zmolek said the discussions with AHL and East Coast Hockey League clubs picked up immediately after the Fourth of July holiday, and that the process may have taken a bit longer due to teams dealing with financial uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
After speaking with his agent, Iowa and Wild organization seemed like the best fit.
"We thought it was just a really good place. Good organization moving in the right direction," Zmolek said. "They have a really good staff to push me ... hopefully I can keep working and keep trying to climb the ladder."
In 135 games at MSU, Zmolek tallied 40 points and was a plus-53. He was a key piece of MSU's Frozen Four team on and off the ice, as he was voted the team's captain prior to the season.
He's had some time to digest MSU's special season this summer and can look back with no regrets after breaking through with the program's first win in the NCAA Tournament.
"I'm proud of the way we battled. We obviously wanted to get two more done, but that's how life goes sometimes," Zmolek said. "It was good to finally get over the hump."
Zmolek will spend the next few months continuing to train before reporting to Iowa this fall.
When he does, he'll be fulfilling a childhood dream of playing professional hockey, following in the footsteps of his father, Doug, who played 467 games in the NHL.
"I've been pretty excited the last couple of weeks," Zmolek said with a laugh. "To be honest, I haven't really settled down. I've been pretty pumped."
