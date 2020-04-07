MANKATO -- Minnesota State's Shane Zylstra has been named to the D2Football.com All-Decade second team for his efforts during the last four seasons.
To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must have played during any season from 2010-2019 and completed his eligibility prior to the 2020 season. He must also have been named a D2Football.com All-American in that time period.
The D2Football.com All-Decade Team was selected by the staff of D2Football.com with input from coaches across the country.
Zylstra finished his career at Minnesota State last season as the leader in receptions (227), receiving yards (4,297) and touchdown catches (54).
As a senior, Zylstra also set program records with 81 receptions, 18 touchdown receptions and 1,676 yards receiving.
Zylstra received seven All-American honors during his four seasons with the Mavericks, including a D2Football.com All-American second team honor in 2019.
During his four seasons, the Mavericks posted a 48-6 record, including three Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships and three trips to the NCAA Tournament.
Minnesota State reached the national semifinals in each of the last three seasons, playing in the national championship game last season.
Other former Northern Sun players on the All-Decade team were offensive lineman Garth Heikkinen of Minnesota Duluth, offensive lineman Trey Pipkens of Sioux Falls and tight end Brian Leonhardt of Bemidji State.
