EAGAN — You’d think it’d be tough for Shane Zylstra not to look over at the receivers group, running deep routes and catching long passes to the loud applause of the training camp crowd.
But instead, he takes another whack at the blocking dummy, working on technique as he leaves his college position to pursue a job with the Minnesota Vikings.
“The transition from receiver to tight end is tough, a lot harder than some people would think,” he said, coming off the practice field this week at the Vikings’ practice facility.
Zylstra was an All-American receiver at Minnesota State, putting up some pass-catching records that will likely stand for quite a while. In four seasons, he caught 227 passes for 4,297 yards and 54 touchdowns.
He has the top two single-season yardage marks, including a program record 1,676 yards last season when he caught 81 passes in 15 games.
But the NFL doesn’t see him as a receiver. At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, he was deemed a better fit at tight end, for which he has gained about 20 pounds.
He comes from a strong running program at Minnesota State so he has done plenty of blocking, albeit on smaller players. His role is much different now.
“It’s a team game,” he said. “I’m happy to block and watch those guys score touchdowns.”
It seemed as though Zylstra would have gotten into some team’s training camp in 2020, just a few months after helping Minnesota State reach the national championship game, but the pandemic put a limit on scouts’ ability to watch small-college players and NFL teams didn’t take as many chances with less-heralded players.
He spent a year staying in shape and staying positive, hoping to get a shot this summer. Finally in early May, Zylstra signed with the Vikings, with the plan to shift to tight end.
“Everything is a little tighter,” he said. “As a receiver in college, you’re split out and you try to read the blocks. At tight end, the defense gets on you pretty quick.”
He usually lines up off the ball, maybe going in motion as an H-back. His first priority is blocking, but he gets out into the route occasionally.
Irv Smith Jr. is the clear starter, with Tyler Conklin joining the first unit in two tight end sets. After that, Zylstra and Zach Davidson are both undrafted free agents, and Brandon Dillon played three games for the Vikings last season.
“I want to get better every day,” he said. “I made some mental errors out there today, but you just have to focus on getting better.”
Receiver Adam Thielen, another Minnesota State grad, took Zylstra’s path to the NFL nine years ago, and fullback C.J. Ham came out of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference as an undrafted player out of Augustana. Zylstra has leaned on both for advice during his time with the Vikings.
“Shane is such an unbelievable athlete,” Ham said. “He’s taking what he learns and applying it on the practice field. He understands he has to work hard. It’s a big step, but he knows what he has to do.”
Zylstra is looking forward to preseason games, hoping to get plenty of time. He is working on special teams, using that as a way to secure an NFL job. His short-term future might be as a practice squad player, given his lack of experience at tight end.
“I just need to make plays when I get a chance,” he said. “That’s all I can do.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.