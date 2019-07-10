NEW ULM — The Mankato White VFW Post 950 baseball team jumped to a 5-1 lead and then held on for a 5-4 win over New Ulm Wednesday at Mueller Park.
Ben Snaza tossed the first 52/3 innings for the win. He allowed one earned run on five hits, struck out five and walked one.
Nathan Holmes got the save, allowing one run on two hits in the final 1 1/3 innings.
Nick Cook led the Mankato offense with two hits and two RBIs. Wyant Fowlds and Joel Rogers also had two hits.
Mankato (8-7) hosts Shakopee in a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Rogers Park.
The Free Press
