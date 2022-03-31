MANKATO — Minnesota State men's hockey player Dryden McKay has been named a Hobey Hat Trick finalist for a second consecutive season.
McKay, a two-time All-American, is 37-4-0 with a .934 save percentage and a 1.28 goals-against average this season.
He was named the CCHA Player of the Year and CCHA Goaltender of the Year earlier this month, and is a top-three finalist for the Mike Richter Award, which is given to the country's top goaltender.
The other finalists for the Hobey Baker award are Denver's Bobby Brink and Minnesota's Ben Meyers.
The Mavericks (37-5) play Minnesota in the Frozen Four April 7 at Boston.
