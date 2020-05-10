ST. PAUL — Minnesota’s American Legion Baseball season has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.
In a video conference Saturday, Minnesota American Legion Commander Mark Dvorak announced the cancelation, citing safety as the top priority.
“It was a difficult decision that affects many young people and their parents,” Commander Dvorak was quoted saying in a press release. “The American Legion is a major proponent of the sport of baseball, and we hope to return even stronger in 2021.”
With 366 teams in 2019, and 357 teams signed up for the 2020 season, Minnesota leads the nation in Legion ball participation.
