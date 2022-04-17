A look back at the 2021-22 Maverick hockey season

Hockey Day, Hockey year
Coming off the first Frozen Four appearance in program historiy in 2020-21, MSU coach Mike Hastings put together an extremely difficult nonconference schedule for the 2021-22 season, and it started with a trip out East to play UMass, the defending national champions.
After a methodical 2-0 victory over the Minutemen in the season-opener, it looked like the Mavericks would drop Game 2 when they fell behind 3-0 early in the second period.
Not so fast.
The Mavericks made a statement in the second game of the season, scoring six unanswered goals, including five in the third period, to stun the champs 6-3 in their own building.
“It was a crazy third period — fortunate it happened that way,” Hastings said after the win. “(We) want to continue to hopefully build off that because there’s going to be other times we’re down in games. Hopefully that’s one we can draw off in a positive way.”
MSU ended up going 8-2 in its nonconference games during the regular season, including an impressive home-and-home sweep of Minnesota Duluth to start the second half.
The Mavericks played their league games in a new conference — the CCHA — and dominated en route to a record fifth straight MacNaughton Cup as regular season champions.
In 26 league games, MSU went 23-3, outscoring opponents 115-28.
“The guys winning a MacNaughton Cup together is something that they’ll have for the rest of their lives,” Hastings said after the Mavericks clinched. “I hope the guys enjoy themselves. Just enjoy the moment a little bit, because it’s hard to win league championships.”
Another regular-season highlight came when the Mavericks played St. Thomas on Hockey Day Minnesota at a packed Blakeslee Stadium.
Snow fell throughout the game, as volunteers worked furiously to clear the ice during stoppages in play.
David Silye scored a hat trick to lead the Mavericks past the Tommies 7-1.
“The coach in me didn’t (want it to snow), but the hockey guy did,” Hastings said with a laugh after the game. “There’s so many levels of entertainment that were going on today, I think it was fitting.”
MSU’s biggest tests in conference play came in four games against Michigan Tech, but MSU won each of them, including three one-goal games.
The Mavericks finished the regular season 9-2 against NCAA Tournament teams, good for a .818 winning percentage, which topped Division I in that category.
The Goal That Wasn't
The Mavericks entered the CCHA championship game in the midst of a dominant second half. Their winning streak was at 14 games, and they had won 23 of their last 24.
MSU eventually ended up topping in-state rival Bemidji State to claim the Mason Cup, but the way it happened couldn’t have been more bizarre.
The game went to overtime tied 1-1, and MSU’s Josh Groll appeared to score the game-winning goal at 3:02.
Groll was able to skate past two BSU defenders before tucking the puck around Beavers’ goalie Mattias Sholl.
The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center went wild, Groll was mobbed by his teammates, the trophy was presented and fans left the building.
Then … pure chaos.
About 15 minutes after the game had ended, rumors started to circulate that Groll’s goal was under review.
After seeing more video, it became clear that Sholl’s skate had clipped the goal post as he went to his right to make the save, raising it off its mooring. Groll slid the puck under the net while it was off the ice, rather than across the goal line.
Groll’s goal was eventually disallowed, with the CCHA releasing a statement that said additional TV replay angles became available after the game that showed the puck never crossed the goal line. Play didn’t resume until just over an hour after the disallowed goal.
“There’s so much at stake. I don’t want to end somebody’s career on a goal that wasn’t a goal. I think most players and coaches would feel the same way,” CCHA commissioner Don Lucia said after the game. “It was one of those decisions that some people are going to like it, and some people aren’t. It’s a decision that I can live with, because I think, ultimately, the correct call was the most important (thing).”
It didn’t take long after the restart.
Nathan Smith fed a perfect drop pass to Jack McNeely in the slot, who ripped a wrist shot past Sholl at 5:11.
“Whether it’s our players, (Bemidji coach) Tom’s (Serratore) player’s, we just want to get it right at the end. That’s what really matters,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said after the game. “We do know that what happened at the end, the second time — we know that that was right.”
A Hot Time at the Frozen Four
It was the Minnesota State men's hockey team's second consecutive trip to the Frozen Four, but this one felt much more real without COVID-19 restrictions.
MSU fans flocked to Boston and packed the team’s red carpet entrances into TD Garden. The Mavericks’ team bus pulled up in front of the stadium prior to each game, while fans packed the atrium that leads to the arena’s entrance to cheer on the players.
The consensus among media and NCAA officials who attend the Frozen Four each year was that there had never been a fan turnout like that for the entrances.
Before and after the games, The Greatest Bar, a designated MSU hangout just blocks from the stadium, was a sea of purple and gold, as MSU fans and alumni celebrated the occasion.
“I was blown away by how many people were (in Boston),” MSU fan Casey Stedman said. “That whole lower area at TD Garden was electric.”
In the national semifinal, MSU delivered a dominant 5-1 win over Minnesota.
There was adversity early when an MSU turnover essentially gave the Gophers a free goal in the first period, but MSU was unfazed and got right back to work.
Benton Maass tied the game at 7:22 of the second, and Reggie Lutz made it 2-1 at 13:31, both goals coming on wraparounds.
MSU kept pushing in the third, with Ondrej Pavel tipping a point shot home at 1:57. David Silye and Brendan Furry sealed the victory with goals at 13:37 and 18:51, respectively.
The third and fourth lines starred in the victory, scoring three of the five goals.
“It’s what’s made us special so far in the postseason,” MSU goaltender Dryden McKay said of the team’s bottom-six forwards after the win. “They’ve created depth that makes us so balanced and so hard to match up with for other teams. It seems like anybody that we put in the lineup is ready to go.”
The Mavericks picked up right where they left off in the national championship against Denver.
Sam Morton scored a power-play goal to give MSU a 1-0 lead 13:59 of the first, and that lead held into the second intermission.
MSU was in control, just 20 minutes from a national championship, but it all went wrong in the third.
The Pioneers tied the game at 4:46 of the third, and the eventual game-winner came at 7:33. Denver made it 3-1 at 13:34, as the Mavericks suddenly couldn’t seem to control the puck for any extended period of time.
Denver eventually won 5-1 after a pair of empty-net goals late.
“We’re going to learn from it and we’re going to move on,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said after the game. “We’re going to be better because of what happened tonight and the journey these guys allowed us to have.”
Hobey Baker McKay
Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay was passed over for major national awards his sophomore and junior seasons, most notably the Mike Richter Award for the nation’s top goaltender.
He lost out on the Richter for a third straight season, but ended up landing the bigger prize.
McKay won the Hobey Baker award as college hockey’s top player, the first Maverick to ever claim the award.
“It’s an honor. We’ve made a lot of history the last couple years with this program,” McKay said at the award ceremony. “If it wasn’t me, it was going to be somebody else pretty soon.”
McKay finished this season 38-5 with a .931 save percentage and a 1.31 goal-against average. In 140 career games, he’s 113-20-4, with .932 save percentage and a 1.46 goals-against average.
Earlier this season, McKay broke the men’s career NCAA shutout record. He has 34 in his four-year career, including 10 this season.
“Timely saves are so important. It’s not the amount of saves to me, it’s when are those saves made,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said of McKay after he shut out Notre Dame in the East Regional final. “He hasn’t done that for two weeks, he’s done that for four years. I think that’s an ability. That’s a talent.”
Along with McKay, center Nathan Smith was named to the AHCA/CCM West All-America first team.
McKay was the CCHA’s Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year, while Smith was the league’s Forward of the Year. Jake Livingstone (9-22—31) earned CCHA Defenseman of the Year honors.
Those three, along with forward Julian Napravnik (18-31—49), were each first-team All-CCHA selections.
Bennett Zmolek was picked for the CCHA’s All-Rookie team.
Smith, who finished second in Division I in points (19-31—50), played for Team USA at the Beijing Olympics in February. He was joined by Minnesota State coach Hastings, who worked for Team USA as an assistant coach.
“It’s always been a dream ... growing up in Florida, I just never really kind of expected the day to come,” Smith said after he was selected to the Olympic team. “Now that the day is here, it’s kind of hard to wrap my head around.”
Hastings won his second straight and third career Spencer Penrose Award as the top men’s hockey coach in Division I. Len Ceglarski (Clarkson and Boston College), Charlie Holt (New Hampshire) and Jack Parker (Boston University) are the only other coaches who’ve won the award three times.
A Capital Weekend
Minnesota State earned the No. 1 seed in the East Regional at Albany, New York, entering the NCAA Tournament with a record of 35-5.
The Mavericks played Harvard in the first round and got off to a great start.
Connor Gregga tipped home Akito Hirose’s point shot at 14:12 of the first period to get MSU on the board first, and Reggie Lutz made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 17:46.
Brendan Furry added on early in the second period with a goal at 2:06, and it looked like MSU would pull away.
However, the Crimson scored twice in less than a minute late in the period to cut MSU’s lead to 3-2.
Ondrej Pavel scored the eventual game-winner for MSU at 5:59 of the third, wiring home a wrist shot.
Harvard added a late goal, but the Mavericks were able to hang on for the 4-3 victory.
“It was a little bit of bend not break,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said after the win. “At this time, it’s nice to be moving on.”
There wasn’t much room in the regional final against Notre Dame.
It was a tough, physical game along the walls, with both teams showing their defensive prowess.
“Tonight was a battle all the way from the first shift,” MSU goaltender Dryden McKay said after the win. “If you’re going to make it to the Frozen Four, you’re going to have to earn it. You’re going to have to do something extra, and I thought we kind of had that extra effort tonight.”
Nathan Smith scored the game’s lone goal with 16 seconds remaining in the first period, and the Mavericks were able to make it hold up.
There were some key blocked shots down the stretch, and McKay made 23 saves to record his 10th shutout of the season.
With the win, MSU punched its ticket to a second straight Frozen Four.
“We’re happy to be going to Boston,” Hastings said after the win. “It was a goal of this group’s from Day 1.”