The Minnesota State men are idle this weekend, but locally, three teams are playing in important series: the MSU women and the Gustavus Adolphus women and men.
For the Mavericks women, who are coming off their shocking upset of Wisconsin, the WCHA this week did a feature on assistant coach, alum and mom Shari Dickerman.
Going around the WCHA ...
Bemidji State at Northern Michigan: Should be a playoff-like atmosphere in Marquette where the league's second- and third-place teams will be squaring off this weekend. Both teams are ranked in the top 20, too, with Bemidji at No. 16 and Northern at No. 19.
Michigan Tech at Ferris State: Firth-place Tech has split its last three series and still has hopes of getting home ice as it goes on its final full road trip of the regular season. Ferris' last win came in a split against the Huskies on Jan. 24-25. The Bulldogs are three points out of playoff position.
Bowling Green at Alaska: The Falcons broke a four-game losing streak with a sweep over Anchorage last weekend and will try to go on a late-season run to get into the top four of the conference. The Nanooks, who have scored league points in all but one of their last eight games — thanks, in part, to the play of sophomore Gustavs Grigals — hold that fourth-place spot currently.
Alabama Huntsville at Lake Superior State: The Chargers and Lakers will play in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, on Friday and across the border Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, on Saturday. Saturday's game will be the first NCAA Division I men's game played in Canada since January 7, 2012, when North Dakota and Clarkson played in Winnipeg. Four of Lake State's last six games have gone to overtime.
Alaska Anchorage at Arizona State: The Seawolves are stepping out of conference play and going to the desert to play the No. 10 Sun Devils. UAA is on a seven-game winless streak with four overtime games in that stretch.
