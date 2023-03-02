The Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s ride to a sixth straight MacNaughton Cup wasn’t convincing.
Getting swept at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center by Ferris State seemed highly unlikely back in September. Losing four straight at home seemed down right unthinkable.
They couldn’t have taken it much closer to the wire.
Outright possession of the title required a last-minute goal from Cade Borchardt in the regular-season finale against Michigan Tech.
Yet still, when the final tally was taken, the Mavericks were atop the CCHA standings ... again.
Throughout this up-and-down season, there’s been a lot of talk about the failures or what’s not working.
Some came away from last weekend’s series with the opinion that the Huskies are the best team in the league, which is reasonable.
However, what the Mavericks did down the stretch to save their season was impressive.
After getting swept at home by Bemidji State prior to the holiday break, it really didn’t feel like a conference title was in the cards.
MSU was 10-9-1, 7-6-1 in the CCHA, and unlike the sweep at the hands of Ferris two weeks earlier, it felt like the Beavers outplayed the Mavericks.
The five-on-five goals just weren’t there and there was a lot of inexperience on the blue line and between the pipes. The dominance was always present in flashes, but the Mavericks weren’t doing it consistently.
They were going to have to do it consistently in the second half to hoist the cup, and that’s exactly what they did.
MSU went 11-3 after the holiday break and took points in every CCHA game but one.
Everything was better.
Offensively, MSU averaged 3.42 goals per game over its final 14 games, up from 3.00 in the first half. On the other side, MSU surrendered only 1.64 goals, after allowing 2.40 before the holiday break.
So many players stepped up.
Of the forwards, it’s hard not to single out Ryan Sandelin. He had 14 points in the second half (5-9—14) and his hard-nosed mentality was an example for others. The Mavericks scored a lot more goals near the crease or because of a strong net-front presence, and Sandelin was at the heart of that.
On the D-core, Akito Hirose helped carry the Mavericks, recording 12 points over the last 14 games (3-9—12). During the break, coach Mike Hastings asked Hirose to pay more attention to the details, and he came back and played the best hockey of his career.
Keenan Rancier played all 14 games in goal and posted a .920 save percentage. That was the stability the Mavericks needed.
When you win five conference titles in a row, it becomes an expectation.
That doesn’t change the fact that it’s extremely hard to win them. The other teams want it every bit as bad.
Just because this one wasn’t as convincing as some of the others doesn’t take anything away from the accomplishment.
