PITTSBURGH — When TJ Palesotti and his daughter Elie embarked upon the 14-hour drive from Mankato to Pittsburgh early Wednesday morning, the hope was to be watching the Minnesota State men’s hockey team play two games — Thursday and Saturday.
That didn’t happen, as the Mavericks lost 5-4 to St. Cloud State in the Frozen Four semifinals, sending many MSU fans home early.
It was sad heading into PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, knowing the Mavericks wouldn’t be playing for a national championship, but the Palesottis figured it beat leaving early.
“There’s still a Division I national championship to be played, and we have tickets for it,” said TJ, the MSU hockey public address announcer. “Yeah, you want your favorite team to be playing in it, but you still have a team from Minnesota.”
Since getting in late Wednesday night, the Palesottis have made the most of what’s been a fun father-daughter vacation in Elie’s senior year of high school.
TJ estimates the two put on about 11 miles walking per day Wednesday and Thursday. Sights they’ve visited include Point State Park, where the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers meet to form the Ohio River, as well as Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar, a famous downtown sandwich spot.
“There’s less people, less crowds, less waits ... it’s been a comfortable weekend in a major city without having to worry too much because crowds aren’t really big,” TJ said.
For other MSU fans, flying was the preferred method of travel, and Lindsey Botker helped make that a reality for 50 people.
Botker, who used to work in the MSU athletic department, was at the NCAA Tournament regional in Colorado and was thinking about ways to get to Pittsburgh as soon as the Mavericks beat Minnesota.
After seeing the high cost of commercial flights to Pittsburgh, it hit Botker: what about a charter flight?
She began putting out feelers to see if there would be interest just hours after MSU’s win in the Regional Final, as she had a friend who could help arrange the charter.
“It kind of passed through the rumor mill Sunday night, early Monday morning,” Botker said. “By the time I had landed in Minneapolis Monday ... I had probably 35 people who had already messaged me.”
Like the Palesottis, Botker was saddened by MSU’s loss, but experiencing the Frozen Four with so many other Mavericks fans was unforgettable.
“The fact that you had a plane full of diehard Maverick hockey fans who were all feeling the same thing with you out there. The excitement, the anticipation, we knew it had been a long time coming,” Botker said. “It was almost sweeter to have that with just your fans centered around you. To share in that together.”
Added Chad Surprenant, who was on the charter: “There’s tears being shed when we beat Quinnipiac and we beat the University of Minnesota ... you’re disappointed, but elated that they got this far.”
While the Frozen Four experience was special for fans, it was equally special for parents of the players.
Due to the strict COVID-19 precautions that have to be taken, many players haven’t actually seen their parents since Christmas or possibly longer.
Mike and Amy McNeely, the parents of MSU defenseman Jack McNeely, are in that position. Early in the season, no fans were allowed at MSU games, so they couldn’t even be in the arena to watch their son play.
The McNeelys ended up driving out to Pittsburgh, getting in at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. The game-day experience was a glorious one, as many MSU fans, including the McNeelys, headed to the Souper Bowl, a bar across from the street of PPG Paints Arena that was the designated MSU pregame hangout.
“It was amazing to me the number of people that are tied up in Mankato hockey,” Mike said. “It was quite a showing.”
The McNeelys soaked in every minute of their son’s game on college hockey’s biggest stage, and enjoyed the experience despite the loss.
While it’s sad to see the historic season come to an end, the McNeelys are excited to have their son back.
“I can’t wait to hug him,” Amy said. “I just can’t wait to see my son.”
