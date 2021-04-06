MANKATO — Minnesota State's Mike Hastings has won the Spencer Penrose Award as the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Coach of the Year, it was announced Tuesday.
The honor comes after Hastings guided MSU to a 22-4-1 record and its first trip to the Frozen Four in program history. This is the second time Hastings has won the award, which he also received in 2015.
The Mavericks have won six MacNaughton Cups, including four straight, in Hastings' nine seasons behind the bench. Hastings' career record is 236-89-24. His .711 winning percentage is the top mark among all active NCAA Division I men's head coaches.
Hastings took over at MSU after spending three years as the associate head coach at Nebraska-Omaha and one year as an assistant at Minnesota. Prior to that, he spent 14 years as the head coach of the United States Hockey League's Omaha Lancers, where he went 529-210-56. He left Omaha as the winningest coach in USHL history.
Massachusetts' Greg Carvel was the runner-up for the award.
The Mavericks play St. Cloud State at 4 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals of the Frozen Four at Pittsburgh.
UMass issues
Massachusetts will be without four players, including two goaltenders, for Thursday's semifinal game against Minnesota Duluth due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, the school announced Tuesday.
Carson Gicewicz, Jerry Harding and goaltenders Filip Lindberg and Henry Graham will miss the game.
Gicewicz is the team's top goal scorer with 17, including a hat trick against Bemidji State in the region final. Lindberg has started the last 12 games in net and is 9-1-4 on the season.
"I feel for those players who have sacrificed so much over the last year and committed themselves to getting our team to this point,” head coach Greg Carvel said in a statement. “To have this unfortunate situation occur now is hard to comprehend.”
