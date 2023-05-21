Akito Hirose wasn’t thinking ahead during the season.
After the Minnesota State men’s hockey team had a rough first half, Hirose was challenged by the coaching staff to help lead a second-half resurgence, which he did, finishing with 14 points in 19 games after the holiday break.
“With the season still going, you’re giving everything you’ve got to spend another day or another week with your brothers,” Hirose said. “When it comes to an end, you’re kind of thrown in the fire a little bit.”
The decision on whether or not to play his senior season ended up being a bit easier once Hirose, an undrafted free agent, started listening to offers from NHL clubs.
One club and situation stood out.
“Vancouver was always high on my list, so I think it was a pretty easy decision,” Hirose said. “Took a couple days there and just kind of enjoyed the time I had left with my teammates and then put pen to paper.”
Hirose signed with the Canucks on March 29 and didn’t have to wait long to make his NHL debut. He played with Vancouver against the Los Angeles Kings April 2, becoming the 20th former Maverick to skate in an NHL game.
He had an idea his debut was coming the day before. Vancouver defenseman Guillaume Brisebois sustained an injury in the previous game March 31, and Hirose figured he might be the next man up.
“I didn’t really know 100%. There was a good indicator that I’d probably get in. They just told me ‘there’s a better chance that you’re playing than not playing, so just be ready,’” Hirose said. “I didn’t really know until I actually got to the rink, but it was exciting when I saw my number on the board.”
Hirose, a Calgary, Alberta native, quickly got on the phone with his parents after he got the indicator he might play. The game was in Vancouver, just a one-hour flight from Calgary, so his parents were easily able to be there for the game.
Nerves tend not to be much of a factor for Hirose, who is notoriously even-keeled and always down to keep things light with a joke.
It just felt like hockey when he stepped on the ice for that first shift, but it was hard not to be a little starstruck by a couple of future Hall of Famers on the Kings’ bench.
“I’ve been on NHL ice before, played in a few big games in college. I’d say the moment wasn’t too big,” Hirose said. “Just being in a game against Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar. Just knowing those names and what they’ve accomplished in their careers — I think that was probably the coolest part.”
Hirose ended up playing in each of the Canucks’ final six games. His first points came in his third career game against the Chicago Blackhawks April 6, as he got two assists and played over 20 minutes in a 3-0 win.
Hirose said he felt his time at MSU prepared him for the NHL, but acknowledged the game was different in ways he didn’t expect. The game felt quicker, but that wasn’t what stood out most.
“Everybody has more intent on doing things harder rather than just being there,” Hirose said. “They have a good understanding of what they’re doing.”
One the coolest parts of the NHL transition was doing it with former MSU teammate and three-year roommate Jake Livingstone. Livingstone made his NHL debut just four days after Hirose, so the two were able to share their experiences and notes.
Going back to their juniors careers in the British Columbia Hockey League, the two defensemen have always been up for the same awards. There’s been a healthy and fun competition to beat each other out.
In 2019-20, Hirose was the BCHL Defenseman of the Year, and he was also the WCHA Rookie of the Year in 2020-21. Livingstone was the CCHA Defenseman of the Year the last two seasons.
First one to the NHL: Point Hirose.
“You can chalk that one up for me on the scoreboard,” Hirose said with a laugh.
