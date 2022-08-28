The Minnesota State men’s hockey team has gotten some pretty good goaltending in recent seasons.
With Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay now gone, it’ll be up to a trio of youngsters to take his place, and they’ll have a new coach to guide them through the process.
MSU head coach Mike Hastings announced that Cory Lonke has been hired as the team’s new volunteer goaltending coach this week.
“It seems like a dream,” Lonke said of getting the position. “They’ve had a lot of success and that puts a little bit of pressure on the situation. I’m eager to get started and to see if I can contribute to the overall success of the program.”
Lonke, a Procter native, spent last season as the goaltending coach of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League, and held the same position with the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League in 2020-21. From 2011-2017, he was an assistant with Minot of the NAHL.
He also has experience as a high school coach, and played goalie at St. Scholastica from 2001-2003.
“We are excited about having someone that has the experience of Cory and his history of developing goaltenders for the next level,” Hastings said in a press release.
Joining MSU’s staff was an easy decision for Lonke, who said things clicked quickly in the interview process. Lonke already had relationships with MSU associate head coach Todd Knott, as well as assistant coach Paul Kirtland, and has enjoyed getting to know Hastings better.
“They’re widely known as one of the best staffs,” Lonke said. “I don’t think I’ve heard anyone say one negative word about them.”
Lonke will be on the ice with MSU’s goalies 1-2 days per week during the season and will also help with film work.
He’ll be working with three goalies — Andrew Miller, Keenan Rancier and Alex Tracy — who have a combined two games of collegiate experience.
Rancier and Miller, who are both sophomores, were each buried behind McKay on the depth chart last season. Rancier made one start when McKay was out with an illness and one appearance in relief. Miller didn’t play in any games, and Tracy is an incoming freshman.
“I don’t think they could’ve had a better example, obviously with Dryden,” Lonke said of the two returners. “I think all three have the potential to make the push to be the guy.
“I definitely look forward to putting my own mark on it, along with the rest of the staff. Hopefully it’s a seamless transition.”
Lonke comes in with a level of familiarity with all three goaltenders.
Being in the USHL last season, he got to see Tracy play for Sioux City several times. Lonke’s brother coached Rancier during his last season of juniors, and said he once tried to recruit Miller in juniors.
There’s still uncertainty about how the competition will shake out, but with Tracy coming in and Rancier and Miller deciding not to enter the transfer portal, all three seem to think they have a shot at taking the job.
“They’re not afraid of (competition),” Lonke said. “They all have confidence … to be healthy, friendly competition to who ends up carrying the mail.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
