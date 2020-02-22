Freddy's three thoughts of the game ...
1. Lopsided series: Read more about Nick Rivera's and Marc Michaelis' big night in my gamer. As for the weekend, it wasn't close between the Mavericks and the Chargers. Score 18-0. Shots: 111-30. Uff-da! There have been many examples of a tight series finale after a blowout opener this season, but that was far from the case on Saturday night. Alabama Huntsville had a few more quality scoring chances than it had on Friday, making Dryden McKay work a bit harder for this shutout, but Minnesota State didn't suffer any kind of letdown after Friday's 10-0 win.
2. Healthy living: Having Michaelis back from injury is huge, but so is having Lucas Sowder back. Sowder had a goal and two assists and finished the weekend with four points (2G, 2A). He now has 27 points for his rookie season. "Having Marc and Sowds chipping in there is a big piece to the puzzle," Rivera said. "It doesn't look like they missed a beat." Michaelis centered Sowder and Charlie Gerard. The line had seven points on Saturday and 13 for the series. The Mavericks were again without Jared Spooner, who suffered a lower-body injury in practice this week.
3. What's ahead: As of this writing, Bemidji State is tied 1-1 with Alaska Anchorage going into the third period. If the Beavers end up with just one point tonight, the Mavericks will win the MacNaughton Cup outright. Two points and MSU can do no worse than tie for the WCHA championship. Three, and it's "Game on!" next weekend in. Bemidji the the Mavericks holding a five-point lead atop the standings. "A championship weekend," Rivera said, anticipating a BSU win. "We talked in the locker room after the game, that at this time of the year, you're playing for something every game."
Read my game story here.
Around the WCHA: Northern Michigan 5, Lake Superior State 1 ... Bowling Green 3, Ferris State 1 ... Bemidji State at Alaska Anchorage (late)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.