PITTSBURGH — Nolan Walker scored with 53.2 seconds remaining to give St. Cloud State a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota State men's hockey team in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
After struggling throughout the first half of the game, the Mavericks came from behind to take their first lead at 4-3 early in third period when Dallas Gerads scored at 4:18.
However, the Huskies' Joe Molenaar tied it at 10:14 before Walker's winner in the final minute.
Nathan Smith scored a pair of power-play goals for the Mavericks, while Walker Duehr also scored.
The Mavericks finish the season at 22-5-1.
This story will be updated later.
