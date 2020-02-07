Freddy's three thoughts of the game ...
1. And the rout is on: That didn't feel like a blowout, at least not until the third period. As I wrote in my gamer, the Mavericks got some timely goals over the course of the game to keep the 4,400-plus crowd engaged throughout the night. Jared Spooner and Charlie Gerard had momentum-keeping goals, scoring less than 30 seconds after NMU goals. Reggie Lutz scored the game's first goal at 2:01 of the first period for a good, early start, too. "And we’ve struggled with that recently here (at home), so I think it was important," coach Mike Hastings said.
2. Feeling boxed in: My Free Press colleague Robb Murray works the penalty box from time to time, and he certainly wasn't lonely on Friday, as the teams combined for 14 penalties. The Mavericks put the Wildcats on the power play seven times and killed off six of them. They evened that out, though, by getting a short-handed goal from Nick Rivera. Dallas Gerads was whistled for three penalties in the first period alone, so he and Robb are getting to be close, personal friends. Gerads also had one of MSU's two power-play goals in the third period.
3. Here's to their health: Jake Jaremko returned after six games out with an upper-body injury and was effective throughout the game. He didn't register a point, but his line with Reggie Lutz and Gerard accounted for two goals. Lutz had a goal and an assist and 10 shots on goal. "Jake's been doing a lot of work off ice," Hastings said, crediting athletic trainer Matt Schmidt and strength coach Tom Inkrott for getting him ready. "He played significant minutes tonight. He played very well, handled it well. I think Reggie Lutz likes having him back."
Read more in my game story, linked at left.
Around the WCHA: Bowling Green 5, Alaska Anchorage 4 (OT) ... Lake Superior State 7, Michigan Tech 3 ... Alaska 6, Alabama Huntsville 6 (OT, Alaska gets 3x3 win)
