The Mavericks will go for the series sweep at 6:07 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Minnesota State's lines are the same as in Friday's 7-3 victory, which means Marc Michaelis and Lucas Sowder remain out.

Here are tonight's lines:

MINNESOTA STATE

16-Lutz, 5-Jaremko, 9-Gerard

6-Tuomie, 8-Smith, 15-Napravnik

22-Gerads, 11-Spooner, 17-Duehr

23-Rivera, 26-French, 14-Sandelin

19-Van Os-Shaw

2-Mackey, 3-McNeely

25-Zmolek, 18-Scheid

4-Carroll, 24-Hookenson

29-McKay

31-Berger

1-Foss

Scratches: Aamodt, Borchardt, Bukes, Malinowski, McMahan, Michaelis, Sowder

NORTHERN MICHIGAN

16-Loughran, 18-Nardi, 11-Ghantous

23-Slattery, 13-Voltin, 9-Craighead

27-Roeder, 20-Klee, 15-Schroer

29-Loven, 26-Readman, 14-de Mey

21-Schultz

4-Van Unen, 25-Beaulieu

28-Vescio, 6-Yaremko

10-Newhouse, 24-Sorenson

1-Kent

30-Hawthorne

