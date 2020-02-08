The Mavericks will go for the series sweep at 6:07 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Minnesota State's lines are the same as in Friday's 7-3 victory, which means Marc Michaelis and Lucas Sowder remain out.
Follow along with the action Twitter @puckato
Here are tonight's lines:
MINNESOTA STATE
16-Lutz, 5-Jaremko, 9-Gerard
6-Tuomie, 8-Smith, 15-Napravnik
22-Gerads, 11-Spooner, 17-Duehr
23-Rivera, 26-French, 14-Sandelin
19-Van Os-Shaw
2-Mackey, 3-McNeely
25-Zmolek, 18-Scheid
4-Carroll, 24-Hookenson
29-McKay
31-Berger
1-Foss
Scratches: Aamodt, Borchardt, Bukes, Malinowski, McMahan, Michaelis, Sowder
NORTHERN MICHIGAN
16-Loughran, 18-Nardi, 11-Ghantous
23-Slattery, 13-Voltin, 9-Craighead
27-Roeder, 20-Klee, 15-Schroer
29-Loven, 26-Readman, 14-de Mey
21-Schultz
4-Van Unen, 25-Beaulieu
28-Vescio, 6-Yaremko
10-Newhouse, 24-Sorenson
1-Kent
30-Hawthorne
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.