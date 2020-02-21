Freddy's three thoughts of the game:
1. On the Marc: Marc Michaelis made his return to the lineup after missing seven games. You can read much more about him in my gamer, linked at left. He came out flying, looking no worse for the wear after suffering a nasty-looking injury on Jan. 17 at Bowling Green. He had three points against the Chargers and could have had more, putting a beauty of a backhander off the crossbar early and finishing with four shots on goal. He said he's still getting the timing back down on his one-timer. But I'm guessing it won't take long for him to get that back. He now has 17 goals and 36 points in 26 games this season.
2. One-sided affair: First place vs. last. No. 2 in the Pairwise vs. No. 58. Shots on goal: 64-11. Shot attempts 108-22. Egad! The Mavericks did what they were supposed to do — and then some — against the Chargers, who hung in there early, thanks to the goaltending of Mark Sinclair. Ultimately, Minnesota State was just too much for Huntsville and the game quickly turned into a rout. Only two MSU skaters failed to register a point in the game, and Dryden McKay didn't have to do a whole lot for his ninth shutout of the season and the 13th of his career.
3. Third line's a charm: With the excitement surrounding Michaelis' return, you can't overlook his fellow Germans, Parker Tuomie and Julian Napravnik, who each had two goals and an assist. They flanked senior Josh French, who had three assists, giving the line nine points. "I was hoping that the French line would be a line that could generate some things for us, as well as being responsible defensively, and I thought they did that," coach Mike Hastings said. "I thought they shared the puck a lot. I thought they were good defensively. Josh was was really good on the faceoff dot tonight (13-5)."
Around the WCHA: Bowling Green 6, Ferris State 1 ... Lake Superior State 6, Northern Michigan 1 ... Bemidji State at Alaska Anchorage (late)
